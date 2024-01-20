Ayr United Triumphs Under Interim Manager Davie White, Advances in Scottish Cup

Ayr United have exultantly made their way into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup under the stewardship of interim manager Davie White. This victory follows the team's recent parting with head coach Lee Bullen. The match was a first-of-its-kind encounter between Ayr United, currently grappling with the last two spots in the Championship, and Kelty Hearts, a League One team positioned sixth in their league standings. Despite Ayr's recent struggle to register wins, they successfully broke their five-game winless streak with this match.

Ayr United's Triumph in the Fourth Round

Ayr United made their mark in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup with a resounding 3-0 victory over Kelty Hearts. The game was a demonstration of Ayr United's ability to bounce back, with second-half goals from Roy Syla, Ahkeem Rose, and Mark McKenzie. This strong performance under interim manager Davie White, further bolstered by the introduction of new loan signings Brody Paterson and Brad McKay, radiated the team's intent to attack and play their game.

White's Praise for Ayr United

Interim manager Davie White commended his team's composure and character, which played a significant role in their victory. He said the players' focus and control over their emotions during this period of transition were commendable. The Scottish Cup holds significant importance for Ayr United, and White was pleased with the evident fitness and quality of his players as the game progressed.

Kelty Hearts' Manager Acknowledges Effort

Despite the loss, Kelty Hearts' manager Michael Tidser acknowledged his team's effort. He stated that the lack of clear chances didn't reflect his team's performance and felt the scoreline wasn't an accurate portrayal of the game. The Kelty Hearts put up a strong fight, making their mark despite the unfavorable outcome.