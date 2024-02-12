Ayr Racecourse: Seven Exhilarating National Hunt Races to Watch

As the National Hunt racing season gallops forward, Ayr Racecourse prepares to host a thrilling seven-race card this Tuesday. The action kicks off at 1.45pm with a mares' handicap hurdle, where Fiveafterfour and Spice Diva are poised to set the pace.

Advertisment

Ardera Cross: The Six-Time Champion

The second race, starting at 2.15pm, is a handicap chase over two miles and four furlongs. All eyes will be on Ardera Cross, a six-time course and distance winner. With such an impressive track record, it's hard to look past this seasoned competitor.

Indian Louis: The Fences Switcheroo

Advertisment

Next up, at 2.45pm, is the novice chase. Indian Louis, who recently switched from hurdles to fences, has already tasted success at Musselburgh. Can this relative newcomer to the chase scene make it two wins in a row?

Midway Marvel: President Scottie

The midpoint of the card, the 3.15pm handicap hurdle, sees President Scottie as the standout contender. After a series of strong performances, expectations are high for this promising hurdler.

Advertisment

Teescomponentstrig: The Fifth Race Favorite

In the fifth race, a handicap chase at 3.55pm, Teescomponentstrig is tipped to take the honors. This consistent performer will be looking to add another win to its tally.

Post Chaise: The Sixth Race Showstopper

Advertisment

Post Chaise leads the pack for the sixth race, a novice hurdle at 4.30pm. With a string of solid performances, this horse is one to watch.

Pitwood Road: The Closing Contender

Finally, the curtain falls on the day's events with the closing bumper at 5.04pm. Point-to-point winner Pitwood Road is expected to end the day on a high note.

Advertisment

Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, known for her success at Ayr, will undoubtedly be hoping for more victories to add to her tally. From Polar Princess to Lady In The Park, her horses are always in the mix.

For those who can't make it to the course, all seven races will be broadcast live on Racing TV. So whether you're trackside or tuning in from home, don't miss out on a day of exhilarating National Hunt racing action at Ayr.

Note: The above preview and selections are based on recent form and performances. The unpredictable nature of horse racing means that anything can happen on the day.

February 12, 2024