Aymeric Laporte Reflects on Injuries and Career at Manchester City

Former Manchester City pillar, Aymeric Laporte, opened up in a candid interview about the impact of injuries on his illustrious career at the English club, ultimately leading to his transfer to Al Nassr. The Spain international, known for his stellar defensive skills, also discussed how the club's decision to sign other center-backs due to his physical issues shaped the trajectory of his career.

From Manchester City Glory to Al Nassr

Laporte, who signed with Manchester City in January 2018, quickly rose to prominence as one of the top defenders, playing a crucial role in the club's clean sweep of domestic trophies in the following season. His stellar performance, however, was often interrupted by injuries, limiting his chances to break into the starting lineup in his last season with the club. This, coupled with the arrival of other defenders like Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Josko Gvardiol, led to his 23.5 million transfer to Al Nassr during the summer transfer window.

The Impact of Injuries on Laporte's Career

Laporte's career in Manchester City was nothing short of successful. He boasts an impressive tally of five Premier League titles and a Champions League victory. Despite these victories, the defender admitted that the frequent injuries affected his position in the club. He conceded that without such frequent injury spells, his career trajectory might have panned out differently. Amidst the challenges, Laporte remained grateful for the victories and trophies won during his time with Manchester City.

Laporte's New Chapter at Al Nassr

Since joining Al Nassr, Laporte has made his mark with 21 appearances, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the Saudi Pro League competition. While his exit from Manchester City was unfortunate, the Spanish defender's career continues to flourish with his new club. Despite the challenges faced, Laporte's commitment to the game remains unwavering, as he continues to make valuable contributions to his team.