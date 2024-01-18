Ayaka Furue Takes the Lead at LPGA Season-Opening Event

Japan's Ayaka Furue led the field in the LPGA season-opening event with a flawless round, delivering a 7-under 65 performance that left her two shots clear of her closest competitors. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona, known for featuring past champions and a celebrity division, saw Furue make seven birdies and break away from the pack late in her round, finishing without a single bogey on her card.

A Packed Field of Champions

With the event bypassing the traditional 36-hole cut due to the limited field, Furue's 65 was the lowest round posted by a professional since the tournament relocated to Lake Nona in 2021. The event drew a field of 35 players, all of whom had won on tour sometime in the past two seasons. Among the notable players were Maja Stark, Gaby Lopez, Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Brooke Henderson, and Lilia Vu.

Chasing the Lead

Sweden's Maja Stark and Mexico's Gaby Lopez trailed Furue with commendable performances. Stark and Lopez, both two shots behind Furue, are part of the elite group of players striving to claim the championship title. Brooke Henderson, last year's winner and a thirteen-time LPGA victor, is also in the mix, aiming for a strong start after not winning again in 2023.

Surprises and Unexpected Performances

Despite limited expectations, Gaby Lopez, fresh from a honeymoon, managed an impressive start. Danielle Kang, the 2021 event winner, and Ally Ewing both opened with strong rounds. Lilia Vu, the reigning LPGA player of the year, started the season tied for 18th. In the celebrity division of the event, retired LPGA legend and Lake Nona resident, Annika Sorenstam, led, followed closely by MLB infielder Jeff McNeil.