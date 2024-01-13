en English
Cricket

Axar Patel’s Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup

Indian cricketer Axar Patel is redefining the paradigm of his game as he steels himself for the upcoming T20 World Cup, an event set to unfurl its grandeur in the Caribbean and United States. More than his cricketing prowess, it’s his strategy off the field that’s buzzing, with Patel choosing to eschew risky on-field actions such as excessive sliding and diving during domestic matches and sidestepping unnecessary perils during practice sessions.

A Lesson from the Past Fuels a Prudent Approach

This cautious approach isn’t arbitrary but rooted in a bitter experience from the past year when Patel fell prey to a freak quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup. This unfortunate event led to him being sidelined from the prestigious 50-over World Cup, a tournament he had initially been selected for. The sting of this setback still resonates with Patel, prompting him to prioritize injury prevention and performance enhancement over audacious on-field maneuvers.

Keeping His Eyes on the Prize

By controlling the controllables, Patel, who missed the ODI World Cup due to the injury, is not just looking to maintain his fitness but is also working diligently to secure his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. His focus is on the Indian Premier League (IPL), viewing it as a platform to improve his chances of making the Indian squad. Patel underlines the importance of giving 100% to his work ethics and process, irrespective of the uncertainties of team selection.

Confidence Amidst Competition

The left-handed all-rounder, while acknowledging the stiff competition for a spot in the team, exudes confidence in his abilities. His measured approach to his game signifies a player who is well aware of his strengths and is not deterred by the competition. Instead, he is using it as a catalyst to spur his performance, proving that prudence and ambition can go hand in hand in the world of cricket.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

