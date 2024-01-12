Axar Patel: The Evolution of a Game Changer

Indian cricketer Axar Patel, instrumental in India's recent victory against Afghanistan in the first T20 International, has provided a glimpse into the evolution of his game. Patel's performance, marked by his economical bowling figures of 2 for 23, proved pivotal to the team's triumph on the unresponsive Mohali pitch.

Overcoming Injury and Improving Game

Patel, who had been sidelined due to a quadriceps injury that ruled him out of the Asia Cup and World Cup, utilized his time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to fine-tune his bowling skills. His efforts resulted in an improvement of 5 to 10 percent in his game, an enhancement clearly visible in his recent performance against Afghanistan.

A New Approach to Bowling

Patel's new approach involves a variation in his pace and more effective use of the crease. While acknowledging the limitations of being a left-arm spinner who cannot bowl googlies like a leg-spinner, Patel has adapted his game to overcome these constraints. His recent performance bore testament to this, with his economical figures contributing significantly to India's win.

Adopting an Aggressive Mindset

Patel's mindset has also shifted towards a more aggressive approach, focusing on taking wickets rather than simply maintaining a low economy rate. Speaking about the conditions in Mohali, Patel acknowledged the lack of assistance from the pitch and the challenging weather, yet his strategy was to bowl tightly and wait for the batters to make errors.

On Captaincy and Freedom

Addressing the topic of captaincy, Patel sees no significant differences between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Both captains, in his view, grant him the freedom to execute his plans, intervening only when necessary. This approach seems to have paid dividends, as evidenced by India's victory in the first T20 International against Afghanistan.