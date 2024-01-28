A&W Canada Celebrates Partnership with Toronto Maple Leafs with $2 Teen Burgers

In a unique blend of fast food and hockey fever, A&W Canada has launched a promotional 'Game Day Deal' for the remainder of the 2023-2024 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The deal, conceived in celebration of a new multi-year partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs, allows customers to purchase Teen Burgers for a mere $2 on every game day.

A Partnership Born of Passion

The partnership, which sprang to life at the start of the current NHL season, was an idea born from the enthusiasm of A&W franchisees in Ontario. Many of them are ardent hockey fans, and they wanted to mark the commencement of this new venture with a substantial gesture.

The Game Day Deal

The 'Game Day Deal' is a special offer that applies to both home and away games of the Toronto Maple Leafs. It's available at participating A&W locations throughout Ontario. From midnight to 11:59 p.m. on game days, customers can take advantage of this offer and purchase Teen Burgers for just $2.

Ordering Through the App

To participate in this promotion, customers must place their orders through the A&W app. This promotional strategy not only provides a substantial discount on a popular menu item but also encourages the use of the company's digital platform, thereby enhancing customer engagement.