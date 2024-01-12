Aventon Sinch.2: A Blend of Style and Performance in a Folding E-Bike

The Aventon Sinch.2, a folding electric bike, is breaking from traditional expectations with its unique design, performance, and aesthetic appeal. With sleek tube shapes and understated graphics, it stands apart from typical folding bikes. The bike’s design delivers stable handling, a remarkable feature for folding bikes that usually have small wheelbases and 20-inch wheels.

Aventon Sinch.2: Power and Performance

The Sinch.2 is powered by a hub motor that ensures a smooth, comfortable ride with ample power. Although it is priced on the higher end of the spectrum for folding e-bikes at $1,799, it is currently available at a discounted price of $1,299 on Aventon’s website. The deal includes 14-day returns and free shipping. Additionally, the bike can be found through dealers, which are listed on Aventon’s website.

Design and Functionality

The Sinch.2 comes in two color options and can accommodate riders between 4’11” and 6’2″ due to its step-thru aluminum frame design. It boasts 4-inch-wide fat tires, front and rear fenders, a rear rack, integrated brake lights, and turn signals. The motor offers a max assist speed of 20 mph and includes a throttle for motor assistance without the need for pedaling. Its power is controlled by a torque sensor, providing a smoother ride than standard cadence sensors.

Folding and Battery Life

Folding and unfolding the Sinch.2 is uncomplicated. Once folded, the bike measures 20 x 24 x 32 inches. Although compact, this size may not suit extremely tight spaces. The Sinch.2 claims to offer a battery life of up to 55 miles on a single charge, but this would require conservative riding on the lowest assist settings. The bike also provides a range of additional accessories for purchase, such as racks and bags, enhancing its functionality.

While the Sinch.2’s price point is higher than some competitors like the Ride1Up Portola, its current sale price brings it in line with other models. The Sinch.2 is a well-constructed bike that offers superior stability and handling, making it a solid choice for those seeking a trustworthy and appealing folding e-bike.