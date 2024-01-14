Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy

In an unexpected turn of events, Step 2 football club, Aveley, secured a ground-breaking victory against National League team, AFC Fylde, in a match held at Parkside. The solo goal that tilted the scales in Aveley’s favor was scored by Nana Kyei just before the conclusion of the first half. Kyei displayed his skills by converting a long throw into the box, thus ensuring a win for Aveley.

A match of intense dynamics

Despite entering the field with recent victories over Rochdale and Hartlepool United under their belt, AFC Fylde began with a bang but failed to pose a significant challenge to Aveley’s goalkeeper, Jonathan North. However, it was Aveley who took control of the game from around the tenth minute. Had it not been for the valiant efforts of Fylde’s goalkeeper, Chris Neal, the margin of victory for Aveley might have been more considerable.

A victory against odds

This win stands out for Aveley, particularly considering the difference in league standings between the two clubs. AFC Fylde, belonging to a higher tier in the English football league system, were naturally expected to have the upper hand. Yet, Aveley’s performance proved that a game’s outcome is not always dictated by league rankings.

Impact on the FA Trophy

With Aveley’s win over AFC Fylde, the latter exited the FA Trophy competition. On the same note, Kidderminster Harriers advanced in the competition after a draw with Altrincham, with the Harriers securing a win on penalties, 4-2. Altrincham, having fielded a weakened team and made five changes from their previous match, saw their hopes of progression to the final dashed. The progression of Wealdstone into the next round of the FA Trophy subsequently led to the postponement of Altrincham’s National League fixture against them.