Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth made an impressive debut at the Australian Master of Amateurs golf tournament held in Melbourne, despite early setbacks. Prashanth overcame an initial bogey, roaring back with seven birdies across the subsequent 11 holes. At one juncture, she was 6-under through just 12 holes, hinting at the promise of an outstanding final score.

Overcoming Setbacks

However, her upward trajectory hit a roadblock with a double bogey and two additional bogeys on the last five holes. These hiccups, nonetheless, did not deter her spirit. Prashanth successfully completed the round with a decent score of 2-under 71. This result placed her in a tie for the fifth position on the Par-73 course at the Southern Golf Club.

The Competition

Japan’s Nika Ito led the leaderboard, carving out a 5-under 68 score. Other competitors who made their mark included Sarah (Seryeong) Cho, Ng Jing Xuen, and Rianne Malixi, who were all tied for the second place with a score of 3-under 70. In contrast, Prashanth’s fellow Indian participants faced a challenging day on the green. Heena Kang found herself tied for the 61st position with a 10-over 83, and Rohit Narwal ended up tied for the 79th position with a 4-over 76.

Men’s Leaderboard

The men’s segment of the tournament saw a tie for the first place, with Max Morning, Zackary Swanwick, and SI Ngai each carding 5-under 67. Despite the intense competition and unexpected hurdles, Avani Prashanth’s performance stood out, reflecting her skill and resilience in a high-pressure environment. Her performance at the Australian Master of Amateurs is a testament to her potential and affirms her rising status in the world of golf.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

