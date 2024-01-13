Ava Orlando’s Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy’s Victory

In a testament to the power of defense in the realm of basketball, Ava Orlando, a junior guard from Westwood, has been turning heads with her exceptional defensive skills. Orlando, representing Notre Dame Academy (NDA), recently put up a stellar performance against Fontbonne Academy, orchestrating a decisive 73-45 victory that underscores the strategic role of defense in the game.

Ava Orlando: Rising Defensive Star

Orlando’s performance against Fontbonne was nothing short of outstanding. She scored a remarkable 28 points and pulled off an impressive 11 steals. This defensive prowess significantly contributed to NDA’s powerful defensive start, ensuring their unbeaten record remains intact. With her playing style, Orlando is redefining the perception of a guard’s role, proving that a robust defense can be as influential as a strong offense.

NDA’s Defensive Strategy

Defense is a significant aspect of NDA’s game strategy. The team’s defensive efforts have resulted in an average allowance of just 42 points per game, a testament to their defensive tenacity. Victories over prominent teams have further solidified their reputation for a robust defense, with Orlando playing a pivotal role. The team is strongly motivated by NDA’s recent athletic accomplishments in other sports and is now setting its sights on a basketball state championship, a feat they have not achieved since the 2008-09 season.

Fontbonne’s Persistence

Despite the loss, Fontbonne Academy demonstrated resilience. Junior guard Maggie Bedard led her team with 18 points, embodying the spirit of persistence. Clare Murphy, Fontbonne’s coach, celebrated her 350th career win earlier in the week, reinforcing the team’s dedication and commitment to the game. NDA’s early power ranking places them at No. 2 in Division 2, while Fontbonne holds the No. 10 spot in Division 3.