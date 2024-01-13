en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ava Orlando’s Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy’s Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Ava Orlando’s Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy’s Victory

In a testament to the power of defense in the realm of basketball, Ava Orlando, a junior guard from Westwood, has been turning heads with her exceptional defensive skills. Orlando, representing Notre Dame Academy (NDA), recently put up a stellar performance against Fontbonne Academy, orchestrating a decisive 73-45 victory that underscores the strategic role of defense in the game.

Ava Orlando: Rising Defensive Star

Orlando’s performance against Fontbonne was nothing short of outstanding. She scored a remarkable 28 points and pulled off an impressive 11 steals. This defensive prowess significantly contributed to NDA’s powerful defensive start, ensuring their unbeaten record remains intact. With her playing style, Orlando is redefining the perception of a guard’s role, proving that a robust defense can be as influential as a strong offense.

NDA’s Defensive Strategy

Defense is a significant aspect of NDA’s game strategy. The team’s defensive efforts have resulted in an average allowance of just 42 points per game, a testament to their defensive tenacity. Victories over prominent teams have further solidified their reputation for a robust defense, with Orlando playing a pivotal role. The team is strongly motivated by NDA’s recent athletic accomplishments in other sports and is now setting its sights on a basketball state championship, a feat they have not achieved since the 2008-09 season.

Fontbonne’s Persistence

Despite the loss, Fontbonne Academy demonstrated resilience. Junior guard Maggie Bedard led her team with 18 points, embodying the spirit of persistence. Clare Murphy, Fontbonne’s coach, celebrated her 350th career win earlier in the week, reinforcing the team’s dedication and commitment to the game. NDA’s early power ranking places them at No. 2 in Division 2, while Fontbonne holds the No. 10 spot in Division 3.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
In a fiercely contested Southeastern Conference (SEC) competition opener, third-ranked Missouri gymnastics team faced a narrow defeat against the fourth-ranked Alabama team. The competition took place on a Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Tuscaloosans witnessed a dramatic encounter between the two collegiate gymnastics powerhouses. Despite a spirited performance, Missouri fell short against Alabama, with
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
7 mins ago
Antrim Football Legend Cathy Carey Announces Retirement
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
7 mins ago
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
3 mins ago
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
5 mins ago
Big Walnut Girls Basketball Triumphs, Boys Teams Dominate
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
5 mins ago
High School Sports Roundup: Basketball and Swimming Highlights
Latest Headlines
World News
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
17 seconds
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
33 seconds
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
47 seconds
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
2 mins
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
2 mins
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
2 mins
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
3 mins
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
4 mins
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app