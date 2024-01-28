Authentic News Daily Honors President of NVBF, Musa Nimrod, with 'Man of The Year 2023' Title

In a significant announcement on January 28, 2024, Authentic News Daily, a respected news publication, unveiled the winners of its coveted annual awards for 2023. Heading the list of honorees was Engineer Musa Nimrod, President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, who was bestowed with the top honor of 'Man of The Year 2023.'

Engineer Musa Nimrod: A Repeated Winner

Not new to accolades, Nimrod's latest recognition follows his five-time consecutive win as 'Sports Personality of The Year.' His impactful contributions to the lives of Nigerian youth and his enduring commitment to the sport have earned him a place in the hearts of the nation.

Journalism Excellence Recognized

Maintaining the tradition of honoring journalistic prowess, Authentic News Daily named Bode Olagoke of Blueprint Newspaper and Mike Odeh James of Atlantic Television as joint winners for the 'Best Journalist' award. This marks the third consecutive year that Olagoke has bagged this prestigious title, a testament to his comprehensive reporting and unwavering dedication.

New Faces in the Honoree List

The 2023 edition of the awards also shone the spotlight on new figures. First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf were among the notable personalities that found a place in the illustrious honoree list.

With this latest edition, the Authentic News Daily awards have successfully completed their ninth year. These awards continue to be a beacon of recognition for those making significant contributions in their respective fields, inspiring more to strive for excellence and contribute to societal progress.