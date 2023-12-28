en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:36 am EST
Australia’s Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos

As the second Test match against Pakistan unfurled, Australian cricketers Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith stood tall amid chaos, steering their team towards a dominant position. Day three concluded with Australia boasting a lead of 241 runs, courtesy of Marsh’s audacious 96 and Smith’s steadfast 50, which resurrected Australia from a precarious 16-4.

A Dramatic Turn of Events

Top-order batsmen, including Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, succumbed to Pakistan’s bowling onslaught, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza, both claiming three wickets. Yet, the day belonged to Marsh and Smith, who combined their talents to forge a formidable 153-run partnership. Their display of tenacity and skill was instrumental in salvaging Australia from an impending collapse.

Missed Opportunities for Pakistan

For Pakistan, an error proved costly. A missed catch by Abdullah Shafique when Marsh was on 20 allowed Australia to regain their footing and command the match. Despite the initial advantage, Pakistan found themselves on the backfoot by the end of the day, with Australia comfortably nested at 187-6.

The Pitch Battle

Earlier in the day, Australian captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon had laid waste to the Pakistani batting lineup, taking 5-48 and 4-73, respectively. Pakistan’s innings concluded at 264, succumbing to Australia’s first-innings total of 318. The day also saw David Warner, playing his penultimate Test, receive a standing ovation at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As the match continues to hang in balance, Australia aims to extend their lead while Pakistan hopes to exploit the pitch’s potential.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Life in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

South Asian Diaspora in Australia Calls for Recognition of Caste Discrimination

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane Woman's Donation Attempt Sparks Debate on Op Shops' Selectivity

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating Beach Etiquette: An Expert's Guide for the Australian Summer

By Geeta Pillai

Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Cent ...
@Australia · 43 mins
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Cent ...
heart comment 0
Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery
Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year’s Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year's Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed
Australia’s EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024
Australia’s Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
2 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
5 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
5 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
5 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
6 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
7 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
10 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
15 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
16 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
7 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
25 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
34 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
38 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app