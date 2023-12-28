Australia’s Cricket Triumphs: An Unprecedented Year in Review

The Australian cricket team, under the inspiring leadership of Pat Cummins, has had a remarkable year in 2023, securing both the Test and 50-overs world titles. Their triumphant performance in the ICC Test World Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, coupled with their retention of The Ashes, has sent ripples of appreciation and admiration through the cricketing world.

Unprecedented Achievements

Highlighting their unprecedented achievements, their World Cup final win was declared as the most-watched match in cricket history, with a record-breaking one trillion live viewing minutes recorded globally. The television audience peaked at 130 million, with Australia registering 3.79 billion minutes of live viewing. Even more impressively, the tournament saw a 158% increase in digital video views from the 2022 T20 World Cup. This testament to their popularity and the gripping nature of their matches was further affirmed by the shock win over India at Narendra Modi Stadium, which attracted the largest viewership ever seen for a cricket match.

Aiming for the Treble

Following their incredible success in the ODI World Cup, where they triumphed over India in Ahmedabad, the Australian cricket team now has its sights set on the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. If successful, they will make history by holding all three World Cup titles simultaneously. Their ambition and drive are evident in their performance in the ongoing 2023 World Cup campaign, where they secured their first win by defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets in Lucknow.

Unwavering Dedication

Besides the team’s collective achievements, individual players have also demonstrated unwavering dedication and a hunger for success. For instance, despite being dropped from the ODI World Cup triumph, Alex Carey remains eager to play for Australia and believes he has a lot of one-day cricket and T20 cricket left in him. Australian great Adam Gilchrist believes that Carey should aspire to play as much cricket as possible and improve his skills in all forms of the sport, further highlighting the team’s commitment to excellence.

In the latest episode of The Wicket podcast, Jon Pike, a columnist for Arab News, joins show host Brian Murgatroyd and Arab News Pakistan reporter Subas Humagain to discuss these impressive feats. Pike asserts that given Australia’s cricketing successes, there’s only one candidate he could pick for men’s cricketer of the year. This comprehensive coverage of cricket news and results from the Middle East, Asia, and around the globe provides a compelling platform for cricket enthusiasts to stay informed on the sport’s latest developments.