Australia

Australia’s Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:58 am EST
Australia’s Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts

On the Boxing Day test, Australia marked a significant victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, winning with a margin of 79 runs. The Australian Captain, Pat Cummins, stole the show by claiming 10 wickets in the match, including the critical ones of his counterpart, Shan Masood, and Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan’s dismissal was mired in controversy due to an offbeat flick off his wrist band. This victory not only earned Cummins the player of the match award but also saw him join the elite group of Australians who have exceeded 250 test wickets. The third and final test of the series is on the horizon, scheduled to kick off on Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Clutch Bowling and a Year of Victories

The second Test win against Pakistan, leading the series 2-0, was another feather in the cap of an already successful year for Pat Cummins and the Australian team. Cummins’s performance was a masterclass of clutch bowling, removing Pakistan’s last recognised batsman and marking his 250th Test wicket. Despite a series of partnerships from the Pakistani team that threatened to tip the scales, Australia prevailed. This victory culminates a triumphant year for the Australian team, with milestones including leading Australia to the World Test Championship, a 50-overs World Cup triumph, and retaining the Ashes in England.

Haris Rauf’s Absence in Test Series Raises Questions

The ongoing Test series has been the subject of debate for another reason – the absence of fast bowler Haris Rauf. Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricket star, believes that Rauf, who has only participated in one test and nine first-class matches in his career, should have been part of the Test series against Australia instead of the Big Bash League (BBL). Rauf chose to compete for BBL’s Melbourne Stars, turning down an offer to join Pakistan’s tour of Australia. Afridi argues that Rauf’s pace would have been advantageous in the Australian conditions. He also noted the success of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah for Pakistan and their absence from the World Cup due to their stellar performance. The final test of the series commences at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 3.

Addressing Cricket’s Internal Conflicts

However, the spotlight of this article is not merely the game or the players, but the pressing issues surrounding Australian cricket – specifically, the recurring problems of attendance and game scheduling. The annual fixture release invariably leads to a pattern of satisfaction, with Victoria and New South Wales being the consistent beneficiaries as their Test matches are scheduled at the same, predictable time each year. These internal conflicts within cricket need urgent resolution, and attention must be steered towards these real issues affecting attendance and game scheduling across Australia.

Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

