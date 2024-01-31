Australian Surfers Shine at World Surf League's Season-Opening Tournament in Hawaii

The World Surf League's season-opening tournament at Pipeline in Hawaii kicked off with a bang, featuring powerful performances from Australian surfers Jack Robinson and Ethan Ewing. Both advanced confidently, sidestepping the dreaded elimination round. The event commenced under challenging conditions, with wave faces surpassing three meters, offering a dramatic backdrop to the opening round.

A Nail-Biting Clash

Defending Pipeline Pro champion and last year's No.5, Jack Robinson, narrowly triumphed over 11-time world champion Kelly Slater. Robinson earned a total score of 12.27 against Slater's 11.67. Indonesian hotshot Rio Waida trailed in third place in the same heat. Robinson, brimming with zeal for competition, was particularly thrilled about having his family and newborn baby in attendance.

Unexpected Upsets and Stellar Performances

World No.2, Ethan Ewing, also advanced despite a last-minute upset by wildcard entrant Jackson Bunch who stole the show with an impressive 8.77 score. Other standout performers included Callum Robson, who posted a 9.0 score, and Ryan Callinan, who ruled his heat. However, Queensland's Liam O'Brien was not as fortunate and will face the elimination round after finishing third in his heat.

A Disappointing Start for Reigning Champion

The reigning world champion, Felipe Toledo, off to a less-than-ideal start, scored only a two-wave total of 1.77, pushing him into the knockout round. The competition saw diverse international representation, with surfers hailing from Brazil, Italy, Indonesia, and the United States marking their presence.

The tournament was originally delayed due to strong winds, but the Australian surfers seized their chance in Oahu once conditions improved. However, the absence of Stephanie Gilmore left a void in the Australian line-up. Defending champion Carissa Moore is still waiting for her chance to shine, while other Australian female surfers are gearing up for their turn in the waves.