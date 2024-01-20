Australian Snowboarders Dominate at Laax World Cup; Jakara Anthony Strengthens Moguls Lead

Remarkable performances by Australian snowboarders Scotty James and Val Guseli at the Laax World Cup super pipe event in Switzerland have once again proved the country's prowess in winter sports. The duo clinched a one-two finish, with James, a two-time Olympic medalist, securing the gold and Guseli, a promising talent of just 18 years, claiming the silver.

Unparalleled Feats on the Slopes

James, who scored an impressive 94.00 on his first run, gracefully seized his third Laax title. The 29-year-old athlete continues to show immense competitiveness in the face of challenges from younger participants. His victory stands testament to his enduring skill and passion for the sport.

Meanwhile, Guseli etched his name in the annals of snowboarding with a groundbreaking 1620 maneuver in the halfpipe competition. His score of 92.25 not only won him a silver medal but also underscored his versatility. In a stunning achievement, Guseli has become the first snowboarder to win World Cup medals in all three disciplines in a single season.

Advancements in the Sport

The Laax World Cup event showcased the increasing prevalence of triple corks in snowboarding, marking a significant advancement in the sport.

Anthony's Moguls Mastery

In a parallel winter sports achievement, Jakara Anthony, the reigning Olympic champion, extended her lead in the moguls World Cup with a victory at Val St Come, Canada. The win, her fifth solo moguls victory of the season, brings her career total to 16. Anthony is now on the brink of surpassing Dale Begg-Smith's record of 18 overall moguls World Cup wins.

