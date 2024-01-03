Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan

The Australian cricket team’s pace bowling attack has once again demonstrated its prowess, tearing through the Pakistan cricket team in a recent Test match. The strength of the Australian bowlers has been a reliable factor in the game, and this year the conversation has shifted due to their exceptional form, overshadowing the typical considerations for team composition. This performance prompts discussions around the necessity of a second spinner in the team, especially when playing in Sydney, known for rain disruptions and spin-friendly conditions.

Domination of the Australian Quickies

Leading the charge, Pat Cummins claimed a five-wicket haul as Australia dismissed Pakistan for 313 on the opening day of the third test. It was Cummins’ third consecutive innings taking five wickets, a feat last achieved by an Australian on home soil in 1988 by Merv Hughes. Cummins now boasts 18 wickets for the series, averaging at 11.33. His red-hot form continued as he became the first Australian captain since Allan Border to clinch a five-for at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 35 years.

Pakistan’s Fightback

Despite the dominance of the Australian quicks, Pakistan fought back with Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, and Aamer Jamal scoring crucial runs. Third-gamer Aamer Jamal particularly frustrated the Australian bowling attack with a brilliant display of batting. Scoring 82 runs, Jamal’s maiden first-class half-century brought a sense of confidence for Pakistan’s future games. Pakistan’s lower order, led by Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal, put up a strong fight and ended their innings at 313, offering a momentum shift in the game.

Australia’s Tactics and the Road Ahead

On the Australian side, David Warner successfully negotiated the challenging overs and finished with six runs. However, the struggles of Mitchell Starc to bowl to number 11 Mir Hamza highlighted the need for Australia to come up with a new tactic for bowling to tailenders. Regardless of these challenges, Australia’s fast bowlers’ dominance at the Sydney Test match leaves them in a strong position as they look forward to the next game.