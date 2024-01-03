en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan

The Australian cricket team’s pace bowling attack has once again demonstrated its prowess, tearing through the Pakistan cricket team in a recent Test match. The strength of the Australian bowlers has been a reliable factor in the game, and this year the conversation has shifted due to their exceptional form, overshadowing the typical considerations for team composition. This performance prompts discussions around the necessity of a second spinner in the team, especially when playing in Sydney, known for rain disruptions and spin-friendly conditions.

Domination of the Australian Quickies

Leading the charge, Pat Cummins claimed a five-wicket haul as Australia dismissed Pakistan for 313 on the opening day of the third test. It was Cummins’ third consecutive innings taking five wickets, a feat last achieved by an Australian on home soil in 1988 by Merv Hughes. Cummins now boasts 18 wickets for the series, averaging at 11.33. His red-hot form continued as he became the first Australian captain since Allan Border to clinch a five-for at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 35 years.

Pakistan’s Fightback

Despite the dominance of the Australian quicks, Pakistan fought back with Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, and Aamer Jamal scoring crucial runs. Third-gamer Aamer Jamal particularly frustrated the Australian bowling attack with a brilliant display of batting. Scoring 82 runs, Jamal’s maiden first-class half-century brought a sense of confidence for Pakistan’s future games. Pakistan’s lower order, led by Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal, put up a strong fight and ended their innings at 313, offering a momentum shift in the game.

Australia’s Tactics and the Road Ahead

On the Australian side, David Warner successfully negotiated the challenging overs and finished with six runs. However, the struggles of Mitchell Starc to bowl to number 11 Mir Hamza highlighted the need for Australia to come up with a new tactic for bowling to tailenders. Regardless of these challenges, Australia’s fast bowlers’ dominance at the Sydney Test match leaves them in a strong position as they look forward to the next game.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies

By Salman Khan

Astonishing Rental Price for 'Unlivable' Property in Regional Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Mourning a Devoted Father: Homicide Investigation Underway in Lowood

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies

By Salman Khan

Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy ...
@Australia · 10 mins
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy ...
heart comment 0
Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting ‘Genocide’ Against Arabs

By BNN Correspondents

Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting 'Genocide' Against Arabs
Perth Wildfire: Residents Evacuate as Fire Spreads Rapidly

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Wildfire: Residents Evacuate as Fire Spreads Rapidly
Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Severe Storm

By Geeta Pillai

Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Severe Storm
TikTok Star Tasha Paige Reveals Pregnancy, Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions

By Geeta Pillai

TikTok Star Tasha Paige Reveals Pregnancy, Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
27 seconds
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
42 seconds
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
43 seconds
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
53 seconds
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
1 min
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
1 min
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
2 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
2 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan's Senate Session
2 mins
Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan's Senate Session
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
36 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app