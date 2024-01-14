Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny’s Loss, Kubler’s Struggle, and Prizmic’s Resilience

It was a day of high stakes and intense drama at the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Tennis championship. The battleground saw Australian wildcard Dane Sweeny making his debut in both the Australian Open and a grand slam. Despite a valiant fight, Sweeny was defeated in five sets by Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, marking the first five-set victory of Cerundolo’s career.

A Memorable Debut for Sweeny

Local qualifier Dane Sweeny’s Grand Slam debut was nothing short of memorable. The 22 seed Francisco Cerundolo was pushed to his limits across five grueling sets. Despite being dominated in the winner’s count, Sweeny’s never-say-die traits and counter-punching qualities kept him in the contest. The match concluded with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in Cerundolo’s favor.

Highlights from the Court

Sweeny showcased his tenacity, rallying from a set down twice, but ultimately fell short. The crowd, however, warmly received him, applauding his fight and resilience. Francisco Cerundolo, who will now face Hungarian Fabian Marozsan in the next round, acknowledged Sweeny’s strong performance.

Other Noteworthy Performances

On the same day, another Aussie wildcard, Jason Kubler, grappled with his first-round match against Daniel Galan from Colombia. Kubler won a decisive fourth set after previously losing the third set and required medical attention for a potential forearm or elbow issue. His determination and spirit are keeping his hopes alive for advancing to the second round. Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic, last year’s French Open junior champion, caused a significant upset by winning a second-set tiebreak against the 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic. This marks the first time Djokovic has lost a set in the first round of the Australian Open since 2020. The 18-year-old Prizmic has been commended for his performance against Djokovic, particularly in extended rallies.