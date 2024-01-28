Australian Open Taps into AI for Multilingual Player Videos

In a groundbreaking move, the Australian Open is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to create multilingual player videos. Tennis Australia (TA), the governing body for tennis in Australia, is at the helm of this initiative, aiming to amplify the tournament's marketing efforts and global reach. The technology, developed by UAE-based Camb.AI, simulates the lip movements of players like Novak Djokovic, synchronizing them with computer-generated voices that mirror the players' tone and pitch.

Pushing the Boundaries of AI

This application of AI is a part of TA's ongoing mission to innovate and expand its audiences. By creating multilingual videos, TA aspires to foster a more immersive and engaging experience for fans worldwide. In addition to this, the technology has the potential to bolster the players' reach by transcending language barriers. The technology can churn out translated videos in less than 12 hours, enhancing the timeliness and relevance of the content.

Concerns over Image Rights

However, this initiative has sparked debate concerning the rights of the players. As of now, the players have not given their consent for their voices to be mimicked. TA plans to address this issue by consulting with players as the project progresses. Ensuring that the players' rights are respected and their consent obtained is a crucial aspect of this initiative.

Despite the reservations expressed by some in the tennis community, TA continues to invest in technological innovation. The tournament's CEO, Craig Tiley, defended TA's financial health and commitment to enhancing the fan experience. This includes investments in AI video analysis and ball-tracking startups. The integration of such technology into the tournament is indicative of TA's commitment to pushing boundaries and evolving the game of tennis.