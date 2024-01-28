Australian Open Stunner: Medvedev Loses to Sinner Despite Two-Set Lead

There was an air of anticipation at the Australian Open final as Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev faced off against Italian prodigy Jannik Sinner. The result, however, was a heartbreaking disappointment for Medvedev who, after leading by two sets, succumbed to Sinner's relentless play.

Determined Play, Disappointing Outcome

Medvedev kicked off the match with a commanding two-set lead. But it was Sinner who emerged victorious, marking his first Grand Slam title with a stunning 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 comeback. The defeat marked Medvedev's fifth loss in six major finals, and his third at the Australian Open despite holding initial leads. This defeat adds to his growing record of major final defeats, now standing at 1-5 overall.

A Record-Breaking Tournament

Despite the loss, the tournament was not without its milestones for Medvedev. He set a new record for the most time spent on court during a single Grand Slam tournament, clocking in at a staggering 24 hours and 17 minutes. This surpassed the previous record held by Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 U.S. Open. His path to the final included late-night matches and a record-breaking fourth five-set match in the tournament.

Staying Positive Amidst Adversity

Medvedev's resilience is not just physical but mental too. Acknowledging the disappointment, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive outlook. The Russian player expressed determination not to let this setback affect his future tournaments and seasons. Instead, he considers reaching the final itself an accomplishment and aims to use this experience to fuel his pursuit of victory in future tournaments.