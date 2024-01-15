en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs

Amid the sweltering heat of Melbourne, the Australian Open unfolded with a cocktail of triumph, despair, and sheer determination. Third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev faced off against French qualifier Terence Atmane, in a match marked by both physical struggle and strategic prowess.

Medvedev’s Battle Against Heat and Atmane

Medvedev, having been a finalist twice, was met with an unexpected challenge. He lost the first set to Atmane but managed to regain momentum, eventually securing a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 victory. The match, however, was more than just a game of scores. The 29-degree heat and the lack of hot days leading up to the match made it a test of physical endurance. Medvedev admitted it wasn’t the toughest conditions he’s faced, but the combination of heat and nerves made it physically demanding.

Atmane’s Emotional Exit

Atmane, making his Grand Slam debut, played a strategic game trying to exploit Medvedev’s playing style. However, his ambition was thwarted by severe cramping, forcing him to retire prematurely. His exit was a poignant spectacle, marked by tears and the crushing reality of physical limitations in the face of ambition. Medvedev, who had 42 winners to Atmane’s 36, expressed relief at being able to physically outlast his opponent.

Other Noteworthy Performances

In other matches, Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up, overcame an initial setback to clinch a victory against Zizou Bergs. Tsitsipas’s focused approach on his performance rather than the score and his recovery from a back injury underscored his win. American player Ben Shelton also made it to the second round with a win against Roberto Bautista Agut. However, it was a day of defeat for Stan Wawrinka and Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

0
Health Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
25 seconds ago
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
Dr. Emily MacDonagh, better known as Emily Andre, is not just an NHS doctor and an author, but also a dedicated mother who is gearing up to welcome her third child this spring. Amidst the bustling chaos of her life, she has managed to pen a new children’s mental health book titled ‘Healthy Mind, Happy
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
6 mins ago
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
8 mins ago
Decline in Cancer Deaths Marred by Persistent Racial Disparities, Study Finds
The Thyroid Health Diet: Ten Nutrient-Rich Foods Recommended by Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor
1 min ago
The Thyroid Health Diet: Ten Nutrient-Rich Foods Recommended by Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
4 mins ago
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
5 mins ago
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
21 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
24 seconds
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
25 seconds
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
28 seconds
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
LIV Golf to Award Commemorative Rings to Team Winners: A Tradition Borrowed from NBA
35 seconds
LIV Golf to Award Commemorative Rings to Team Winners: A Tradition Borrowed from NBA
Everton and Nottingham Forest Anticipate Premier League Charges
44 seconds
Everton and Nottingham Forest Anticipate Premier League Charges
The Thyroid Health Diet: Ten Nutrient-Rich Foods Recommended by Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor
1 min
The Thyroid Health Diet: Ten Nutrient-Rich Foods Recommended by Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
4 mins
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
5 mins
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app