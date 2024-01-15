en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories

The Australian Open, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, has taken off with an impressive display of talent and tenacity. The first round has brought a series of surprises and highlights, setting the tone for an exhilarating tournament.

Underdog Triumphs

Storm Hunter, an Australian player ranked 179th in the world, challenged the odds by winning her first set against Italian Sara Errani, a veteran player with a history of reaching the finals of the French Open and the semi-finals of the US Open. Hunter’s victory was a testament to her resilience, and the Kia Arena resonated with the roars of her supporters, witnessing an underdog’s triumph.

Young Talent Emerges

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, another young talent, upset the order by taking the lead over the Czech seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, Australian wildcard Taylah Preston faced the daunting task of a match against Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina. Despite the challenging game, Preston showcased a commendable performance, adding a new chapter to her burgeoning career.

Off-court Stories

Off the court, French player Terence Atmane, who is set to play against world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, shared his unique interest in collecting Pokemon cards, with a collection valued at approximately $65,000. Atmane’s revelation provided a glimpse into the personal lives and hobbies of the athletes, away from the rigorous regimen of professional tennis.

Financial Support to Tennis Australia

Amidst the thrill and excitement of the tournament, Premier Jacinta Allan defended the Labor government’s financial support to Tennis Australia during the pandemic. She stressed the Australian Open’s significant economic impact on Victoria, underscoring the importance of supporting sports events even in challenging times.

Day 1 Highlights

The first day of the tournament saw some of the biggest names in tennis showcasing their skills and determination. Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, commenced his journey with a victory over Dino Prizmic, while former champion Caroline Wozniacki advanced due to her opponent’s retirement. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev faced a tough battle against Thiago Seyboth Wild, adding to the list of memorable moments from the day.

0
Australia Sports Ukraine
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
14 mins ago
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
In a groundbreaking approach to conservation science, a team of researchers from the James Cook University and the University of Western Australia have launched a study to examine the problem-solving abilities of native wildlife in their natural environments. Puzzles and baits were strategically scattered across the woodlands of Dryandra in Western Australia, as scientists eagerly
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
45 mins ago
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
Riding out the Storm: Australian Startups and the VC Funding Challenge of 2024
48 mins ago
Riding out the Storm: Australian Startups and the VC Funding Challenge of 2024
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
22 mins ago
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
23 mins ago
Downturn in Key Industry Sparks Anxiety in Gloucester: A Microcosm of Australia's Wider Concern
2024 Critics Choice Awards: 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' Lead Nominations
35 mins ago
2024 Critics Choice Awards: 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' Lead Nominations
Latest Headlines
World News
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
2 mins
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
2 mins
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
7 mins
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
8 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
9 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
10 mins
Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
10 mins
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Ghana's Black Stars Upset by Cape Verde
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
10 mins
The Political Landscape of Pakistan: A Look Back at the 2008 Elections and Ahead to 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
10 mins
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf: A Hero's Welcome in Kano
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
47 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app