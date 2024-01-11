en English
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Australian Open Draw: De Minaur Set for Tough Start Against Raonic

The Australian Open draw has pitched a challenging start for the home player, Alex de Minaur. He is set to compete against former World No.3 Milos Raonic of Canada in the first round. This match will be a testament to de Minaur’s recent form, which has seen him triumph over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the United Cup quarterfinal and clinch a charity match win against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Road Ahead for De Minaur

Alex de Minaur, the 10th seed at the Australian Open, could potentially face Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the round of 16. His journey could get even more challenging as he might have to compete against world No. 4 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. In spite of the daunting draw, the 24-year-old Australian remains focused and determined, taking one match at a time.

Other Australians in the Fray

De Minaur’s compatriot, Jordan Thompson, is set to play against Aleksander Vikic, with a potential face-off against world no. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas on the horizon. On the women’s side, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia will square off against Croatia’s Petra Martic. Other Australian hopefuls, Taylah Preston and Kim Birrell, are pitted against seeded opponents Elina Svitolina (19) and Jelena Ostapenko (11).

Djokovic and the Women’s Draw

On the other hand, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, despite nursing an injured wrist, will kick-start his campaign against a qualifier or a lucky loser, and possibly his long-time adversary Andy Murray. The women’s draw sees the top-seeded Iga Swiatek face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. The winner of this match could then potentially play against either 2016 champion Angelique Kerber or 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins.

Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

