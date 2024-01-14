Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History

In Melbourne Park, the Australian Open set the stage for a riveting display of tennis on its inaugural day. The tournament, in its 112th edition, broke tradition by commencing on a Sunday, transforming the Grand Slam into a 15-day event.

A Historic Start with Kamilla Rakhimova

On a day marked by gusty winds and increasing temperatures, the first victory belonged to Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Ranked 93rd globally, Rakhimova etched her name in history as the first player to advance into the second round of the tournament. With a commanding performance, she trumped American Emina Bektas in a 6-4, 6-4 match, showcasing her prowess and resilience.

Leylah Fernandez Advances Amid Anticipation

Canadian star and 2021 U.S. Open finalist, Leylah Fernandez, also ensured her progression into the second round. She overcame Czech competitor Sara Bejlek with a score of 7-6(5), 6-2. Post-match, Fernandez shared her unique relaxation plans – a blend of crocheting and indulging in a show named ‘Reachers’.

Other Notable Participants

As the tournament unfolds, the narrative around several players like Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner is building with anticipation. Each carries their own storyline and hopes for success in the tournament, promising a thrilling spectacle for tennis enthusiasts worldwide. With the tournament now under way, the stage is set for unanticipated triumphs, heartbreaks, and memorable moments in the world of tennis.