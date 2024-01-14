en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History

In Melbourne Park, the Australian Open set the stage for a riveting display of tennis on its inaugural day. The tournament, in its 112th edition, broke tradition by commencing on a Sunday, transforming the Grand Slam into a 15-day event.

A Historic Start with Kamilla Rakhimova

On a day marked by gusty winds and increasing temperatures, the first victory belonged to Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Ranked 93rd globally, Rakhimova etched her name in history as the first player to advance into the second round of the tournament. With a commanding performance, she trumped American Emina Bektas in a 6-4, 6-4 match, showcasing her prowess and resilience.

Leylah Fernandez Advances Amid Anticipation

Canadian star and 2021 U.S. Open finalist, Leylah Fernandez, also ensured her progression into the second round. She overcame Czech competitor Sara Bejlek with a score of 7-6(5), 6-2. Post-match, Fernandez shared her unique relaxation plans – a blend of crocheting and indulging in a show named ‘Reachers’.

Other Notable Participants

As the tournament unfolds, the narrative around several players like Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner is building with anticipation. Each carries their own storyline and hopes for success in the tournament, promising a thrilling spectacle for tennis enthusiasts worldwide. With the tournament now under way, the stage is set for unanticipated triumphs, heartbreaks, and memorable moments in the world of tennis.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
20 seconds ago
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
It was a regular Sunday morning at the Woralie Creek campground in K’gari, Queensland, when an unsuspecting young girl on a camping holiday with her family had a brush with danger. She was stung by a jellyfish, a seemingly ordinary event that soon escalated into a severe allergic reaction, turning a leisurely vacation into a
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
25 mins ago
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
25 mins ago
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
10 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
12 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
24 mins ago
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
Latest Headlines
World News
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
20 seconds
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
26 seconds
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
40 seconds
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
40 seconds
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
42 seconds
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
52 seconds
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
58 seconds
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
1 min
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
3 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app