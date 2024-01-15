Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds

In a notable episode during the 2024 Australian Open, Melbourne socialites Rebecca and Chris Judd found themselves sharing court-side seats with an unlikely companion – Toby Mitchell, the former boss of the Mongols motorcycle club chapter. The Judds, both 40, and Mitchell, 50, presented a study in contrasts, the discomfort on the faces of the former juxtaposed with the cheerful demeanor of the latter.

An Unexpected Encounter

For the Judds, known for their social elegance, the encounter with Mitchell was far removed from their usual milieu. Mitchell, now making his mark as an influencer and personal trainer, was at ease, his past as the Victorian president of the Mongols motorcycle club notwithstanding. His cheery countenance was in stark contrast to the Judds, who seemed less than comfortable sharing their space with the ex-biker boss.

From Biker Boss to Social Butterfly

Despite his past, Mitchell appeared to embrace his newfound social status, even going so far as to take a photo with the Judds. In the snapshot, Mitchell’s prominent tattoos and his expensive Versace polo shirt were on full display, hinting at his colorful past and present. Rebecca Judd, however, appeared disinterested, choosing to focus on her phone instead of participating fully in the photo.

High Stakes Seating

The seating arrangement was a result of contrasting circumstances. The Judds were guests of Piper-Heidsieck, who had gifted them the court-side seats. Mitchell, on the other hand, had procured his seat for a whopping $8,000. This moment of social dissonance was a sharp reminder of Mitchell’s past: his expulsion from the Mongols in April 2022, and his survival of two assassination attempts – one in 2011 and another in 2013, the latter involving a shootout where he was slightly wounded.