Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime – A Battle of Tenacity

As the 2024 Australian Open unfolds, the tennis world sets its gaze on a riveting first-round match between the 2020 US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, and the promising talent, Felix Auger Aliassime. Scheduled to commence at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on the Margaret Court Arena, this encounter promises to be a testament to the tenacity and skill of both athletes.

Thiem’s Quest for a Comeback

Thiem, who has been grappling with chronic injury issues, seeks to reassert his dominance on the court. His journey has been punctuated by a dip in form, which saw him slide down the tennis rankings. However, his previous victory over Auger Aliassime at the 2020 US Open serves as a beacon of hope. A win against Auger Aliassime could potentially set up a clash with Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32, adding a layer of intrigue to this Australian Open 2024 campaign.

Auger Aliassime’s Pursuit of Glory

Auger Aliassime, despite a slight downturn in 2023, managed to clinch the Swiss Indoors trophy, demonstrating his resilience and adaptability. Known for his rapid ascent in the sport, he now faces the challenge of keeping pace with the escalating standards of professional tennis. This match against Thiem would serve as an indicator of his progress and his resolve to ascend to the apex of the game.

Broadcasting Details

In India, the Sony Sports Network has secured the official broadcasting rights for the Australian Open 2024. The match will be televised on the Sony Sports 2 channel, allowing fans to witness this thrilling contest from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, fans can avail of live streaming services on the Sony LIV App, accessible with a subscription fee.

In related news, the 2021 Wimbledon Runner-Up, Matteo Berrettini, has announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open 2024 due to a foot injury, adding to the list of notable absentees from this year’s championship.