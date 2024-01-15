en English
Australia

Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime – A Battle of Tenacity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime – A Battle of Tenacity

As the 2024 Australian Open unfolds, the tennis world sets its gaze on a riveting first-round match between the 2020 US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, and the promising talent, Felix Auger Aliassime. Scheduled to commence at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on the Margaret Court Arena, this encounter promises to be a testament to the tenacity and skill of both athletes.

Thiem’s Quest for a Comeback

Thiem, who has been grappling with chronic injury issues, seeks to reassert his dominance on the court. His journey has been punctuated by a dip in form, which saw him slide down the tennis rankings. However, his previous victory over Auger Aliassime at the 2020 US Open serves as a beacon of hope. A win against Auger Aliassime could potentially set up a clash with Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 32, adding a layer of intrigue to this Australian Open 2024 campaign.

Auger Aliassime’s Pursuit of Glory

Auger Aliassime, despite a slight downturn in 2023, managed to clinch the Swiss Indoors trophy, demonstrating his resilience and adaptability. Known for his rapid ascent in the sport, he now faces the challenge of keeping pace with the escalating standards of professional tennis. This match against Thiem would serve as an indicator of his progress and his resolve to ascend to the apex of the game.

Broadcasting Details

In India, the Sony Sports Network has secured the official broadcasting rights for the Australian Open 2024. The match will be televised on the Sony Sports 2 channel, allowing fans to witness this thrilling contest from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, fans can avail of live streaming services on the Sony LIV App, accessible with a subscription fee.

In related news, the 2021 Wimbledon Runner-Up, Matteo Berrettini, has announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open 2024 due to a foot injury, adding to the list of notable absentees from this year’s championship.

0
Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

