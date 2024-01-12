Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season’s Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday

The Australian Open, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the global tennis calendar, is all set to commence this Sunday. The Grand Slam tournament, famed for its intense matches and high-profile participants, will take place in Australia, with live coverage available on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Anticipation Runs High

Australia’s premier tennis event is renowned for attracting the world’s top tennis players, promising riveting matches for sports enthusiasts. This year, the competition begins with the defending champion Novak Djokovic on the quest for another title. Although Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal due to injury leaves Djokovic’s main rival out of the picture, other top-notch athletes like Tsitsipas, Sabalenka, and Swiatek are all prepared to step up to the challenge.

Tournament Highlights

The 2024 Australian Open will unfold at Melbourne Park, featuring star tennis players including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and exciting newcomer Carlos Alcaraz. The tournament’s schedule spans from January 14th to January 28th, ensuring a fortnight filled with thrilling tennis action. The tournament’s organizers have extended the event by a day to prevent matches from running late into the night, an adjustment made in consideration of both players and spectators.

Accessibility for All

The tournament will be widely accessible for viewers, who can tune into Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia, or ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ABC in the US. For those who prefer streaming, 9Now offers free access to all matches, accessible worldwide via a VPN. The first and second round matches for both men’s and women’s singles are included in the schedule, offering tennis aficionados a chance to witness potential breakthrough performances from rising stars in the tennis world.