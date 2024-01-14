Australian Open 2024: On Track for Record-Breaking Attendance

The Australian Open, one of the most prestigious events in the global tennis calendar, is set to make history with record-breaking crowds at Melbourne Park this year. The initial figures show an impressive wave of attendance, with nearly 90,000 fans having crossed the threshold since the tournament’s opening week. The previous year’s Singles champions, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, are set to make their mark on the court once again, adding to the palpable excitement.

Local Enthusiasm Fuels Anticipation

While international stars hold their allure, local enthusiasm mounts as four Australian players commence their respective campaigns in the tournament. Australia’s passion for tennis is evident in the support for the sport at both the grassroots and professional levels. This year’s Australian Open seems to be a testament to that fervor.

Economic Impact and Expectations

The Australian Open is not just an event of sporting significance; it’s a major economic catalyst. According to City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp, the tournament injected $400 million into Melbourne’s economy last year. With increased attendance, the economic impact is expected to be even more significant this year. An estimated 1.5 million people are expected to pass through Melbourne Airport in the next two weeks, indicating a surge in travel bookings compared to previous years.

Record-Breaking Attendance on the Horizon

Australian Politician and Lawyer Ben Carroll expressed optimism about the event’s popularity, suggesting that attendance could surpass one million people. His comments underscore the significance of the Australian Open as a major event in the tennis calendar and reflect Australia’s strong support for the sport. If the trend continues, the event is expected to break its record attendance of 839,000 guests set last year.

In a bid to further boost attendance and reduce player fatigue, an extra day’s play has been added to the tournament. With the best-ever ticket sales, the Australian Open is on track to smash all previous records, making it a historic year for tennis in Australia.