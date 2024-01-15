en English
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
In a captivating Round of 64 match at the 2024 Australian Open, Jasmine Paolini, ranked No. 31, will go head-to-head with Tatjana Maria, ranked No. 42. This electrifying encounter is set to take place on Wednesday, January 17. Both players have shown remarkable tenacity to reach this stage, but the stakes are higher now than ever before.

Path to the Round of 64

Maria advanced to this round after a grueling three-setter against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the Round of 128. She showcased resilience and determination, qualities that will be instrumental in her forthcoming match against Paolini. On the other hand, Paolini secured her spot in the Round of 64 by defeating Diana Shnaider in straight sets, demonstrating a powerful game and unwavering focus.

Performance on Hard Courts

Each player brings a distinct style of play and a unique set of experiences on hard court surfaces. Maria has a 14-15 match record, while Paolini impresses with a 22-16 record. Paolini also holds the upper hand when it comes to break point conversion, ranking 166th on hard courts, a statistic that could prove pivotal in the upcoming match.

Prior Tournaments and Odds

Before the Australian Open, Maria participated in the Hobart International, while Paolini took part in the Adelaide International. Both players were eliminated, but they’ve shown the drive to bounce back at the Australian Open. However, the odds for both players to claim the title are currently set at +50000, indicating they are considered long shots in this grand slam event.

The Australian Open, which spans from January 7-28, is being broadcasted on ESPN and can also be live-streamed on Fubo. For viewers outside the UK, ITVX offers coverage with the use of ExpressVPN to bypass geo restrictions. This serves as a testament to the global appeal of the tournament and the athletes themselves, making this match a must-watch.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

