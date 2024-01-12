Australian Open 2024: Historic Moment as Five Aussie Women Advance to Final Qualifying Round

In a historic moment for Australian tennis, five homegrown players have advanced to the final round of the Australian Open 2024 women's qualifying singles competition at Melbourne Park. This achievement marks the highest number in the tournament's 36-year history. Among the quintet, 23-year-old Destanee Aiava staged a stunning comeback against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, transforming a 2-6 3-5 deficit into an unprecedented 2-6 7-5 6-1 victory. Aiava's triumph marks her best performance in a Grand Slam qualifying draw since the Australian Open 2020 and sets the stage for a final clash with world No.98 Renata Zarazua.

Advertisment

A Glorious Day for Australian Tennis

Storm Hunter also demonstrated tenacity in her match against Celine Naef, emerging victorious with a 6-3 7-6(4) scoreline. Hunter is now poised to face Czech teen Dominika Salkova in the final round. Maddison Inglis, in her pursuit to qualify for a major tournament for the first time since Wimbledon 2022, also enjoyed a winning streak with a 7-6(3) 6-3 win over Katarina Zavatska.

Breaking Records and Making History

Advertisment

Making her Grand Slam debut, 17-year-old wildcard Maya Joint defeated No.32 seed Darja Semenistaja, extending her dream run. The previous record for the most Aussie women reaching the final qualifying round at Melbourne Park was set in 1992, with three contenders. The final round of the qualifying competition concludes tomorrow, providing fans with affordable tickets to witness the matches and practice sessions of top-ranked players.

Men's Singles Draw: A Boost for Aussies

On the men's side, Omar Jasika and Dane Sweeny have qualified for the Australian Open men's singles draw, boosting the number of Aussies to 15, the highest since 1998. Jasika overcame a set down to defeat world No.190 Abedallah Shelbayh, while Sweeny successfully completed his qualifying campaign by defeating No.22 seed Zizou Bergs. This is the best result for local hopes in the Australian Open qualifying competition since 1992.