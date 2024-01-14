en English
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players’ Perspectives

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives

The curtains have officially risen on the 112th edition of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, marking a new chapter in sports history. For the first time in the modern era, this grand slam tennis tournament has extended to a 15-day event, commencing on a Sunday.

Day One: Excitement and Anticipation

Day one kicked off with thrilling performances and winds of anticipation sweeping across court six. Kamilla Rakhimova from Russia emerged as the first player to secure a spot in the second round, overcoming American Emina Bektas in a wind-affected match with scores of 6-4, 6-4. Despite her loss, Bektas leaves the competition with a prize of A$120,000.

Outstanding Performances and Post-Match Perspectives

As the day advanced, other players stepped into the spotlight, demonstrating their prowess and offering glimpses into their off-court lives. Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open finalist from Canada, emerged victorious against Czech player Sara Bejlek, scoring 7-6(5), 6-2. Outside the tennis court, Fernandez revealed her plan to engage in crocheting and catch up on the show ‘Reachers’ as part of her relaxation routine.

Anticipated Returns and Aspirations

The tournament also marked the return of Naomi Osaka and the readiness of Novak Djokovic, among others. Djokovic, aiming for his 11th title, has been seen training with Stan Wawrinka, while Osaka is marking her return after a mental health break. Other notable mentions include Iga Swiatek’s preparation, Carlos Alcaraz’s aspirations, Emma Raducanu’s outlook, Aryna Sabalenka’s eagerness, and the hurdles faced by Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner.

As the tournament unfolds, spectators worldwide will witness a fusion of athletic prowess, resilience, and strategy, all set against the backdrop of Melbourne’s promising weather, with temperatures expected to rise from 20 degrees Celsius to a forecast high of 24.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

