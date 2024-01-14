en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Open 2024 Breaks Tradition with Sunday Start; ‘Hot Sinner’ Clinches Early Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Australian Open 2024 Breaks Tradition with Sunday Start; ‘Hot Sinner’ Clinches Early Victory

In an unusual twist, the Australian Open has broken with tradition to start its schedule on a Sunday, a day typically reserved as a breather before the tennis grand slam commences. This unprecedented move has been triggered by the return to a 128-player draw, a format not seen since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the sporting landscape.

A New Era of Player Welfare and Competition Integrity

The early start is designed to provide players with sufficient rest between rounds, a crucial consideration given the tournament’s notorious high temperatures and physically demanding conditions. The decision underscores the organizers’ commitment to player welfare and the smooth operation of the event. It also aims to maintain the integrity of the competition as it unfolds, with the tournament no longer relying on a reduced draw to fit its usual scheduling.

‘Hot Sinner’ Sets the Pace

Among the early matches, a player known as ‘Hot Sinner’ has kick-started the first Grand Slam of the year with a triumphant win. Although the details about this player remain sparse, the moniker suggests a fiery performance that has left an indelible mark on the tournament’s initial stages. This victory sets an inspiring precedent for the competition, invigorating the event with an early dose of high-stakes excitement.

Turning a New Page in Tennis History

This Sunday start, a first in the history of the Australian Open, marks a new chapter in the tournament’s evolution. The event, which features tennis stalwarts like Novak Djokovic, Leylah Fernandez, and Caroline Wozniacki, is also commemorating the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Australian Open title, adding to the sense of history and tradition that permeates the grounds.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
8 seconds ago
Man Survives 30-Meter Fall into Opal Mine Shaft in Coober Pedy
In the quiet, remote town of Coober Pedy, a man’s leisurely exploration turned into a terrifying ordeal as he plummeted 30 metres into the abyss of an opal mine shaft. This Riverland native found himself trapped in the darkness, a casualty of the many abandoned drill holes that punctuate the landscape. He lay immobilized, nursing
Man Survives 30-Meter Fall into Opal Mine Shaft in Coober Pedy
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
39 seconds ago
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
Sydney Father's Tragic Death in Bali Scooter Crash Sparks Travel Safety Dialogue
46 seconds ago
Sydney Father's Tragic Death in Bali Scooter Crash Sparks Travel Safety Dialogue
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
11 seconds ago
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
Tragic Light Plane Crash in Queensland's Scenic Rim Region Claims Two Lives
21 seconds ago
Tragic Light Plane Crash in Queensland's Scenic Rim Region Claims Two Lives
Contrasting Fortunes: Financial Sector Braces for Uneven Bonus Payouts
22 seconds ago
Contrasting Fortunes: Financial Sector Braces for Uneven Bonus Payouts
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
7 seconds
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
11 seconds
Heatwave at Music Festival Leads to Severe Sunburn: A Wake-Up Call for Sun Safety
Ebrahim Raeisi Urges Islamic Unity in Support of Palestinians
14 seconds
Ebrahim Raeisi Urges Islamic Unity in Support of Palestinians
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
39 seconds
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
Indonesian Football Ascends: Recognized as Top Squad in Southeast Asia
43 seconds
Indonesian Football Ascends: Recognized as Top Squad in Southeast Asia
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Rescue Tourists from Flash Rip: A Testament to Preparedness
47 seconds
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Rescue Tourists from Flash Rip: A Testament to Preparedness
Colorado Avalanche's Spirited Comeback Secures Victory over Toronto Maple Leafs
50 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Spirited Comeback Secures Victory over Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Buffalo Sabres In 1-0 Victory, Thanks to Demko's Shutout
53 seconds
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Buffalo Sabres In 1-0 Victory, Thanks to Demko's Shutout
Edmonton Oilers Triumph in Overtime, Extending Winning Streak to Ten Games
1 min
Edmonton Oilers Triumph in Overtime, Extending Winning Streak to Ten Games
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
5 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
11 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app