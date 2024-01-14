en English
Australian Open 2024: Anticipating Historic Crowd Sizes and New Milestones

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
The Australian Open, a prestigious tennis tournament held annually in Melbourne Park, is currently experiencing an influx of attendees, with numbers already outpacing last year’s figures in the first week. The surge in international guests, notably from the United States, has significantly contributed to this rise, suggesting an optimistic outlook for the tournament’s overall attendance. The event’s popularity is not only beneficial for the sports community but is also expected to stimulate Melbourne’s economy with a remarkable injection of approximately $400 million.

Historic Attendance Predicted

With the anticipation of breaking the previous record attendance of 839,000 guests, the Australian Open is set to make history. The tournament, already renowned for its high energy and thrilling matches, is now in the spotlight for its burgeoning popularity. The event’s growing appeal is underscored by the fact that it is expected to draw nearly 90,000 fans since the commencement of the tournament – a significant increase that heralds a new era for the Australian Open.

Champions Return to the Court

Adding to the excitement are the scheduled appearances of last year’s Singles champions – Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka. These seasoned players, known for their unparalleled skills and indomitable spirits, are expected to attract a significant portion of the enthusiastic crowd. Fans from all over the world are eagerly awaiting their performances, hoping to witness more of their iconic on-court magic.

Home-Grown Hopes

The Australian public is showing unwavering support for their home-grown talent, rallying behind four local players as they embark on their campaigns in the tournament. This patriotic fervor adds a unique flavor to the tournament, manifesting the nation’s love for the sport and its optimism for a victorious outcome. Australian Politician and Lawyer Ben Carroll expressed his belief that the event could draw over one million spectators, which would signify a monumental milestone for the Australian Open.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

