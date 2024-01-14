en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool

The Australian Open, one of the most revered events in the world of tennis, is set to break all records with a historic surge in attendance numbers. The 112th edition, running from January 14 to January 28, 2024, at Melbourne Park, is already buzzing with the energy of almost 90,000 spectators, a figure that has been steadily ascending since the tournament’s commencement. The excitement of the crowd is palpable, fueled by the competition’s exceptional lineup, including reigning Singles champions, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka.

Returning to Normalcy

Following the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Open in 2023 witnessed a limited crowd capacity. However, this year, as the world gradually returns to a semblance of normalcy, the tournament has added an extra day at the start, allowing more fans to experience the thrill of the game.

Local Heroes

The Australian Open also hosts a robust representation of local talent, with four Australian players commencing their quests for glory in the tournament. The presence of these local heroes is further driving the enthusiasm of the crowd, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the event.

Unprecedented Prize Pool

The 2024 Australian Open also boasts the highest prize pool in its history, standing at a whopping A 86,500,000. This impressive figure, reflecting an increase of 13.07% compared to 2023, is a testament to the tournament’s ever-growing popularity and stature.

With the full support of the community and tennis fans worldwide, the Australian Open continues to forge ahead, promising high-profile matches and unmissable moments of sporting brilliance. Australian Politician and Lawyer, Ben Carroll, has expressed optimism that the event will attract over one million spectators, demonstrating the immense significance and popularity of the Australian Open.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
The first Global Playbook of 2024, penned by Suzanne Lynch, is a beacon of comprehensive coverage of international events—a lighthouse navigating the winding waters of global politics. The international team at POLITICO is primed to traverse the globe, reporting from the heart of influential gatherings as an eventful year unfolds. The political landscape is on
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
12 mins ago
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
17 mins ago
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
7 mins ago
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
Australia's Property Market in 2024: New Feature and Key Predictions
10 mins ago
Australia's Property Market in 2024: New Feature and Key Predictions
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
12 mins ago
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
Latest Headlines
World News
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
20 seconds
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
1 min
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
J. D. Vance Calls Out Biden on Polish Media Freedom Issue
1 min
J. D. Vance Calls Out Biden on Polish Media Freedom Issue
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
2 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Ending a 55-Year Association
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Joseph Howe's Return and the Trump Influence
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Joseph Howe's Return and the Trump Influence
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global 'March for Gaza' Amplifies Call for Peace Amid Escalating Middle East Conflicts
3 mins
Global 'March for Gaza' Amplifies Call for Peace Amid Escalating Middle East Conflicts
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
3 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
Amsterdam Echoes with Calls for Solidarity with Palestine and Denouncement of Israeli Actions
4 mins
Amsterdam Echoes with Calls for Solidarity with Palestine and Denouncement of Israeli Actions
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
3 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
16 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
21 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
25 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app