Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool

The Australian Open, one of the most revered events in the world of tennis, is set to break all records with a historic surge in attendance numbers. The 112th edition, running from January 14 to January 28, 2024, at Melbourne Park, is already buzzing with the energy of almost 90,000 spectators, a figure that has been steadily ascending since the tournament’s commencement. The excitement of the crowd is palpable, fueled by the competition’s exceptional lineup, including reigning Singles champions, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka.

Returning to Normalcy

Following the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Open in 2023 witnessed a limited crowd capacity. However, this year, as the world gradually returns to a semblance of normalcy, the tournament has added an extra day at the start, allowing more fans to experience the thrill of the game.

Local Heroes

The Australian Open also hosts a robust representation of local talent, with four Australian players commencing their quests for glory in the tournament. The presence of these local heroes is further driving the enthusiasm of the crowd, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the event.

Unprecedented Prize Pool

The 2024 Australian Open also boasts the highest prize pool in its history, standing at a whopping A 86,500,000. This impressive figure, reflecting an increase of 13.07% compared to 2023, is a testament to the tournament’s ever-growing popularity and stature.

With the full support of the community and tennis fans worldwide, the Australian Open continues to forge ahead, promising high-profile matches and unmissable moments of sporting brilliance. Australian Politician and Lawyer, Ben Carroll, has expressed optimism that the event will attract over one million spectators, demonstrating the immense significance and popularity of the Australian Open.