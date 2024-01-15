en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic

In an upcoming high-stakes clash at the 2024 Australian Open, Alexei Popyrin, the 43rd-ranked Australian tennis player, is set to face off against world number one, Novak Djokovic. Despite the odds overwhelmingly favouring Djokovic, Popyrin’s determination and self-belief set an intriguing stage for this match.

Against the Odds

Popyrin’s path to the second round was paved by a decisive victory over his compatriot Marc Polmans, with scores of 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-2. He now faces the Serbian titan Djokovic, a player who holds an awe-inspiring 24 Grand Slam titles, 13 more than the other 127 players in the men’s draw combined. Despite these daunting statistics, Popyrin plans to confront this challenge with the same preparation and mindset that he applies to all his matches.

Belief in Victory

Popyrin, who is only 24 years old, has not let Djokovic’s formidable reputation deter his conviction. He acknowledges Djokovic’s status as potentially the greatest player of all time, yet remains unfazed. Popyrin’s confidence in his ability to win is unwavering. He emphasises the importance of maintaining this confidence, which could be a deciding factor in the match’s outcome.

A New Contender

Since his last encounter with Djokovic at the Japan Open in 2019, where Popyrin lost in straight sets, he notes significant physical improvement. Popyrin cites his increased experience, maturity, and physical strength as factors that could turn the tide in his favour this time. While Djokovic, battling an illness, has an extra day for recovery, Popyrin showed no signs of discomfort in his previous match. The Australian fired 57 winners and 20 aces, dispelling any doubts about his physical preparedness for the upcoming match.

This second-round face-off at the Australian Open promises to be a riveting spectacle, with all eyes on Popyrin as he attempts to upset Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked player. With his unshakeable belief in victory and recent progress, Popyrin may well prove to be Djokovic’s most formidable opponent yet.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
10-Year-Old Boy Missing in Durack: A Community's Concern and Plea for Safe Return
In an alarming turn of events, a 10-year-old boy has mysteriously disappeared from Durack. Marked as missing since the afternoon of January 14, he was seen last at a property on Blunder Road around noon. Since then, there has been an eerie silence, with no contact from him. Uncharacteristic Disappearance Raises Concerns Both the police
10-Year-Old Boy Missing in Durack: A Community's Concern and Plea for Safe Return
Insider Betting Scandal Rocks Australian of the Year Awards
2 mins ago
Insider Betting Scandal Rocks Australian of the Year Awards
Sydney Man Charged With Insider Betting on Australian of the Year Awards
3 mins ago
Sydney Man Charged With Insider Betting on Australian of the Year Awards
Forestry Workers Found Guilty of Assault: A Call for Corporate Accountability
2 mins ago
Forestry Workers Found Guilty of Assault: A Call for Corporate Accountability
Former Sydney High School Teacher on Trial for Alleged Unlawful Sexual Activity
2 mins ago
Former Sydney High School Teacher on Trial for Alleged Unlawful Sexual Activity
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
2 mins ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
Latest Headlines
World News
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
40 seconds
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
1 min
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
2 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
2 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
2 mins
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
2 mins
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
2 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
2 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
3 mins
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app