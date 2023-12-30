en English
Australia

Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:32 pm EST
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics

As the sun rises over the Australian landscape, lacrosse athletes, young and old, are preparing for an opportunity of a lifetime. The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will feature lacrosse, a sport that has graced the games only twice before as a medal sport, in 1904 and 1908. The inclusion of this sport, especially women’s lacrosse, marks a historic moment, and among these athletes is the determined Indyah Williams, who eyes the chance to become an Olympian.

A Legacy of Lacrosse

Williams hails from a family with a rich lacrosse legacy, representing Australia at numerous international events. Yet, she could be the first in her lineage to compete on an Olympic platform. The sport, once showcased as a demonstration sport in 1928, 1932, and 1948, is poised to make a comeback, and athletes like Williams are eager to be a part of this significant milestone.

Finding a Coach and Facing Challenges

The Australian lacrosse community is on the hunt for a head coach for the Olympic team. Trish Adams, who successfully led the women’s team at the 2022 World Games, is among the top contenders. Despite the excitement, the journey to the Olympics isn’t without hurdles. Funding and recognition pose significant challenges to the sport in Australia. However, the community is hopeful that the Olympic exposure will boost awareness and support for lacrosse.

New Format, New Hope

The Olympic lacrosse will feature a six-a-side format on a smaller field, with eight-minute quarters and a 30-second shot clock. This fast-paced, viewer-friendly format is expected to enthrall audiences and bring fresh attention to the sport. For players like Olivia Parker, who have excelled at the national level, the Olympics serve as a beacon, motivating them to push their limits.

As we observe and celebrate the rise of this sport, it is essential to acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Australians and Traditional Custodians of the lands where Australians live, learn, and work. The story of lacrosse in Australia is not just about an Olympic dream; it’s about a nation’s spirit, resilience, and a testament to the love for this sport.

Australia Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

