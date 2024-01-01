en English
Cricket

Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies

In the wake of several controversies during the Boxing Day Test, Australian cricket coach Andrew McDonald has voiced his support for the use of technology in the sport. The contentious Decision Review System (DRS) dismissal of Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has been a significant talking point, but McDonald remains firm in his belief that technology ultimately enhances cricket.

Controversy Surrounding Mohammad Rizwan’s Dismissal

The second Test match between Pakistan and Australia saw a heated debate ignite over the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan. Following an appeal for a caught behind by Australian captain Pat Cummins, the on-field umpire initially declined to proclaim Rizwan out. However, the decision was subsequently overturned through the DRS, leading to a frustrated confrontation between Rizwan and the umpire. Despite the controversy, McDonald maintains that the correct protocol was followed by the third umpire.

Pakistan’s Response to the Incident

In response to Rizwan’s dismissal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its intent to raise the issue of umpiring and use of technology with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Team director Mohammad Hafeez voiced concerns about inconsistent refereeing and the potential impact of technology on the outcome of the Test. The PCB plans to present these points to the ICC ahead of the third Test of the series, scheduled to be held in Sydney from January 3 to 7.

McDonald’s View on Technology in Cricket

Despite the criticism from Pakistan’s team director and the subsequent loss of Pakistan in the match, McDonald defended the use of DRS technology in cricket. He expressed surprise at Hafeez’s criticism and affirmed his belief that Rizwan had edged the ball to the keeper. McDonald argued that the DRS has contributed to a fairer cricketing experience, demonstrating a strong faith in the role of technology in the sport. This view comes amid ongoing discussions within the cricket community regarding the reliability and role of technology in umpiring decisions.

Cricket
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

