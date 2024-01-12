en English
Australia

Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
Australian-born Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark Amid Family Health Concerns

In a historic move, Princess Mary of Denmark is set to ascend the throne alongside her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, on January 14, 2024. The Australian-born princess will become the first Australian queen of a European monarchy, marking a new chapter in Denmark’s royal history.

A Royal Ascension Amid Family Health Concerns

Princess Mary’s ascension comes amidst family health concerns, with her father, John Donaldson, unable to attend the ceremony. This bittersweet moment underscores the personal challenges often faced by those who occupy such high-profile roles. Despite these temporary health setbacks, the Danish Royal household has confirmed that both Prince Frederik and Princess Mary will be officially known as the King and Queen of Denmark from the said date. Their eldest son will assume the mantle of Crown Prince, further solidifying the royal lineage.

Keeping it Simple: A Down-to-Earth Coronation

Unlike other royal events in Europe, the ascension ceremony of Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will be relatively simple and grounded. There will be no pompous coronation, but a proclamation ceremony at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. This minimalistic approach aligns with the Danish reputation of being less extravagant, emphasizing a sense of humility and accessibility in their monarchy.

Princess Mary: From Australia to the Danish Throne

Princess Mary’s journey from Australia to becoming the Queen of Denmark is a unique narrative that has captured global attention. Her marriage to Prince Frederik two decades ago set the stage for this momentous ascension. The story of an Australian commoner becoming a European monarch is not only inspiring but also a testament to Princess Mary’s resilience and adaptability in adjusting to a life of royalty.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

