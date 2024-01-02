Australia Whitewashes India in Women’s ODI Series with 190-Run Victory

In a display of dominant cricket, Australia’s women’s team clinched a 190-run victory over India in the third One Day International (ODI) match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This triumph marked a series whitewash, with Australia securing three consecutive wins, a testament to their exceptional performance.

A Team Effort

The game’s highlight was the outstanding performance of opener Phoebe Litchfield, who scored a remarkable 119 runs from 125 balls. Litchfield, named ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Series’, attributed the success to a collective team effort. Alongside Litchfield, Alyssa Healy contributed 82 runs from 85 balls, forming a strong 189-run partnership that led Australia to a formidable total of 338/7.

India’s Struggles

On the other hand, India’s batting lineup faltered. The team was unable to form significant partnerships, and the batswomen were all out for 148 in the 33rd over. The fielding also showed weakness with several misfields and dropped catches, adding to their woes.

Australia’s Commanding Bowling

Australia’s bowlers, too, shone in the match. Georgia Wareham spearheaded the bowling attack and claimed three wickets, while Megan Schutt, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland took two wickets each. The collective performance of the bowlers cemented Australia’s position and led them to an emphatic victory.

The victory held particular significance for the Australian team, as it came on the back of an earlier loss in the Test match against India. The team’s turnaround and the subsequent series whitewash have demonstrated their resilience and determination.