Australia

Australia Whitewashes India in Women’s ODI Series with 190-Run Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Australia Whitewashes India in Women’s ODI Series with 190-Run Victory

In a display of dominant cricket, Australia’s women’s team clinched a 190-run victory over India in the third One Day International (ODI) match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This triumph marked a series whitewash, with Australia securing three consecutive wins, a testament to their exceptional performance.

A Team Effort

The game’s highlight was the outstanding performance of opener Phoebe Litchfield, who scored a remarkable 119 runs from 125 balls. Litchfield, named ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Series’, attributed the success to a collective team effort. Alongside Litchfield, Alyssa Healy contributed 82 runs from 85 balls, forming a strong 189-run partnership that led Australia to a formidable total of 338/7.

India’s Struggles

On the other hand, India’s batting lineup faltered. The team was unable to form significant partnerships, and the batswomen were all out for 148 in the 33rd over. The fielding also showed weakness with several misfields and dropped catches, adding to their woes.

Australia’s Commanding Bowling

Australia’s bowlers, too, shone in the match. Georgia Wareham spearheaded the bowling attack and claimed three wickets, while Megan Schutt, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland took two wickets each. The collective performance of the bowlers cemented Australia’s position and led them to an emphatic victory.

The victory held particular significance for the Australian team, as it came on the back of an earlier loss in the Test match against India. The team’s turnaround and the subsequent series whitewash have demonstrated their resilience and determination.

Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

