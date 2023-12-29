en English
Australia

Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:11 am EST
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) concluded with the hosts clinching a 2-0 series victory. The last day’s play was a dramatic turn of events favoring Australia, despite Pakistan’s initial decision to bowl first after winning the toss. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, the key Australian bowlers, steered the game towards a decisive win with their stellar performances.

Australia’s Bowling Prowess

Australian skipper, Pat Cummins, was the star of the match. Achieving a ten-wicket haul for the game, he demonstrated a remarkable display of bowling. A turning point in the match was his dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan, a decision that stirred some controversy. The review confirmed Rizwan’s dismissal after a debate over whether the ball had hit the wristband of his glove. Rizwan’s exit from the field was marked by frustration, marking a pivotal moment in the match.

Mitchell Starc, another key player in Australia’s victory, made significant contributions with the ball. He captured vital wickets during the last session, including the final wicket that sealed Australia’s victory by 79 runs.

Pakistan’s Valiant Effort

Pakistan’s lower order, particularly Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, displayed resilience. Their efforts, although noteworthy, were insufficient to change the direction of the game. Pakistan’s coach, Mohammad Hafeez, criticized the officiating, asserting that technology had determined the match’s outcome. He expressed specific dissatisfaction with Rizwan’s dismissal and called for the elimination of umpire’s call on ball-tracking lbw decisions.

Anticipation for Warner’s Farewell Match

As the Test concluded, discussions have shifted towards the upcoming farewell match for David Warner at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the series win under their belt, Australia looks forward to the next cricketing challenge. Despite the controversy and intense competition, the Boxing Day Test served as a testament to the teams’ tenacity and the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Australia Cricket Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

