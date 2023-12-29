en English
Australia

Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:51 am EST
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test

In an enthralling Boxing Day Test, Australia emerged victorious over Pakistan by 79 runs, clinching a 2-0 series win at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match culminated in a series of stellar performances by the Australian bowlers, with the last session witnessing a display of exceptional cricketing prowess.

Australian Bowlers Shine

Among the standout performers was Mitchell Starc, who used his aggressive short-pitched bowling to claim critical wickets. Steve Smith also showcased his fielding excellence with a remarkable diving catch, dismissing Mir Hamza and adding yet another feather to his cap.

However, it was the Australian captain, Pat Cummins, who truly stole the show. Cummins reached a significant milestone by taking five wickets in the innings, and ten in the match, demonstrating his excellent form and becoming the recipient of the Jonny Mullagh Medal for player of the match.

Controversy and Aggression

The match was not without controversy. Cummins’ decisive impact with a reviewed decision against Mohammad Rizwan stirred some debate. Rizwan was caught off a short ball, and while he expressed his dissatisfaction, indicating a mark on his forearm, replays confirmed the ball had hit his glove’s wristband, leading to his dismissal.

Despite the controversy, the Pakistani batsmen exhibited moments of aggression, particularly from Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who were unafraid to play their shots. However, their efforts were not enough to turn the tide of the game in Pakistan’s favor.

Looking Ahead

With the Boxing Day Test concluded, attention now shifts to the upcoming farewell match for David Warner at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia will be looking forward to their next cricketing challenge, carrying the momentum of a series win and the confidence gained from stellar individual performances. The stage is set for a fitting send-off for Warner, and another exciting chapter in Australia’s cricketing story.

Australia Cricket Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

