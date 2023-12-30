Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India

In a riveting display of cricket, the Australian Women’s team secured a slender three-run victory over India in the ODI series match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Despite a gallant effort by Richa Ghosh, who scored a near-century, and Deepti Sharma’s record-breaking bowling figures, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland’s exceptional bowling proved pivotal in clinching the series.

Thrilling Chase and Ghosh’s Heroics

Chasing a target of 259 runs set by Australia, India came tantalizingly close to a win. Ghosh’s innings stood out as the highlight of India’s chase, falling just short of a ton at 96 runs. However, her dismissal in the 44th over marked a turning point in the match. India, which was comfortably poised at 215/3, witnessed a rapid collapse, losing 4 wickets for merely 25 runs.

Australia’s Batting and Fielding Struggles

Earlier in the match, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry had bolstered their team’s score with crucial half-centuries. However, the Australian team faced their set of challenges, especially in fielding. Ten catches were dropped, and a fielding collision resulted in an injury to Sneh Rana, adding to the tension of the match. Despite these hurdles, the Australians managed to hold their ground, largely due to Sutherland’s crucial wickets in the dying overs of the match.

Deepti Sharma’s Record-Breaking Performance

Deepti Sharma emerged as a star performer for India with her bowling spell, claiming the best ODI figures by an Indian woman against Australia with 5 wickets for 38 runs. However, India’s poor fielding, which resulted in seven dropped catches, marred their overall performance, giving away an additional 110 runs to Australia.

With this victory, Australia maintains its recent dominance over India in crucial matches, a streak that includes the T20 World Cup semi-final and the Commonwealth Games gold medal match. The third and final ODI takes place at the same venue, where Australia seeks to complete a clean sweep with a 3-0 series win.