en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:23 pm EST
Australia Secures ODI Series with Thrilling Three-Run Win Over India

In a riveting display of cricket, the Australian Women’s team secured a slender three-run victory over India in the ODI series match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Despite a gallant effort by Richa Ghosh, who scored a near-century, and Deepti Sharma’s record-breaking bowling figures, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland’s exceptional bowling proved pivotal in clinching the series.

Thrilling Chase and Ghosh’s Heroics

Chasing a target of 259 runs set by Australia, India came tantalizingly close to a win. Ghosh’s innings stood out as the highlight of India’s chase, falling just short of a ton at 96 runs. However, her dismissal in the 44th over marked a turning point in the match. India, which was comfortably poised at 215/3, witnessed a rapid collapse, losing 4 wickets for merely 25 runs.

Australia’s Batting and Fielding Struggles

Earlier in the match, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry had bolstered their team’s score with crucial half-centuries. However, the Australian team faced their set of challenges, especially in fielding. Ten catches were dropped, and a fielding collision resulted in an injury to Sneh Rana, adding to the tension of the match. Despite these hurdles, the Australians managed to hold their ground, largely due to Sutherland’s crucial wickets in the dying overs of the match.

Deepti Sharma’s Record-Breaking Performance

Deepti Sharma emerged as a star performer for India with her bowling spell, claiming the best ODI figures by an Indian woman against Australia with 5 wickets for 38 runs. However, India’s poor fielding, which resulted in seven dropped catches, marred their overall performance, giving away an additional 110 runs to Australia.

With this victory, Australia maintains its recent dominance over India in crucial matches, a streak that includes the T20 World Cup semi-final and the Commonwealth Games gold medal match. The third and final ODI takes place at the same venue, where Australia seeks to complete a clean sweep with a 3-0 series win.

0
Australia India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Child Endangered During High-Speed Pursuits: Couple Charged in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Sunfish: The Unlikely Adversary in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Government to Review Emergency Warning Systems Amidst Criticisms

By Geeta Pillai

Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System

By Geeta Pillai

A Transformative Year: The Gaming Industry in 2023 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 24 mins
A Transformative Year: The Gaming Industry in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Violence: Brutal Attack Prompts Police Vigilance and Highlights Value of Digital News Subscriptions

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Violence: Brutal Attack Prompts Police Vigilance and Highlights Value of Digital News Subscriptions
Roger Cook’s Steady Start and Norwich City’s Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles

By Geeta Pillai

Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
Fatal Road Accident Claimed Life South of Perth

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Road Accident Claimed Life South of Perth
Reckless Couple Charged in NSW: Multiple Police Pursuits with Child in Car

By Geeta Pillai

Reckless Couple Charged in NSW: Multiple Police Pursuits with Child in Car
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
12 seconds
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks
1 min
Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
7 mins
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
8 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Redefining Sports Landscape in India
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
8 mins
Professor Chilufya Urges Effective Strategies for CDF Projects
Zambia's President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability
10 mins
Zambia's President Hichilema Suspends Judge Katanekwa: A Debate on Judicial Conduct and Accountability
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
13 mins
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
16 mins
Dallas Throws Hat in the Ring for 2026 World Cup Final
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
18 mins
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
12 seconds
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app