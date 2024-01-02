en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch

Following back-to-back wins that sealed the series for them, Australia made the bold decision to stick with their starting team for the third Test against Pakistan. This choice is significant because it is made in the context of a contentious SCG pitch that has dominated talks in the run-up to the game.

Controversy Surrounding the SCG Pitch

The SCG pitch drew criticism after a Sheffield Shield match saw 24 wickets tumble in a single day. Australian cricket player Tim Paine was amongst those who voiced their concerns. Despite this, Australian captain Pat Cummins projects confidence in the new SCG pitch, which is set to feature a different grass variety unlike the one used in the problematic Shield games.

(Read Also: Australian Defence Force Deployed as Flooding Ravages Southeast Queensland)

Weather and Team Updates

The weather forecast for the Sydney Test paints a promising picture, providing relief in light of a history of rain disruptions. On the other side of the pitch, Pakistan has infused some fresh energy into its starting XI. Saim Ayub is all set to make his debut, replacing Imam-ul-Haq. In another strategic move, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be resting for the series finale.

(Read Also: Grant Kenny and Stojanka Bulic Usher in 2024 at Queensland Beach)

Humour and Advocacy on the Pitch

In a lighter vein, Cummins humorously hinted at the possibility of retiring opener David Warner employing leg spin during his final Test. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja, known for his candidness, opened up about his struggles with motivation stemming from the conflict in Palestine. Despite the ICC’s ban on displaying messages on his gear, Khawaja is committed to continuing his advocacy for peace.

Read More

0
Australia Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Metal Recycling Facility Engulfed in Major Fire

By Geeta Pillai

Former Detainees in Australia Arrested for Curfew Breach

By Geeta Pillai

Usman Khawaja Advocates for Financial Transparency in Cricket Amid Concerns for Test Format

By Salman Khan

Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced

By Salman Khan

Tragedy On Two Wheels: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Tragedy On Two Wheels: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in ...
heart comment 0
Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year’s Eve Sky over Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

Thunderstorms Illuminate New Year's Eve Sky over Gold Coast
Gold Coast Hit by Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding, and Power Outages

By Geeta Pillai

Gold Coast Hit by Severe Weather: Heavy Rainfall, Flash Flooding, and Power Outages
The Food and Beverage Sector in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Food and Beverage Sector in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead
Victoria Woman Leads Police on Extensive Car Chase in Western Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria Woman Leads Police on Extensive Car Chase in Western Sydney
Latest Headlines
World News
CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
1 min
CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence
2 mins
New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence
Usman Khawaja Advocates for Financial Transparency in Cricket Amid Concerns for Test Format
3 mins
Usman Khawaja Advocates for Financial Transparency in Cricket Amid Concerns for Test Format
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
4 mins
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
4 mins
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
4 mins
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
4 mins
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
4 mins
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
57 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app