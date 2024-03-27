Australia, Iraq Dominate in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers; South Korea Nears Advancement

On a day filled with goals and celebrations, Australia and Iraq showcased their dominance with 5-0 victories in their respective matches, propelling them into the next stage of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Meanwhile, South Korea, led by Son Heung-min, edged closer to qualification after defeating Thailand 3-0.

Rampant Victories Secure Advancement

Australia's match against Lebanon in Canberra ended in a spectacular 5-0 win for the home team, marking their fourth consecutive victory in Group I. Craig Goodwin stood out with a man-of-the-match performance, contributing two goals to the scoreboard. Iraq mirrored Australia's success by also securing a 5-0 win against the Philippines in Manila, with Aymen Hussein and Zidane Iqbal contributing significantly to the scoreline. These victories ensured both teams' progression to the next round of qualifying, joining other successful teams like Iran, Qatar, and the UAE.

South Korea Inches Closer to Qualification

In Group C, South Korea's win against Thailand, highlighted by Son Heung-min's goal, positioned them as favorites to qualify for the next round. They need only a draw in their upcoming match against Singapore in June to secure their advancement. Meanwhile, China revived their qualifying hopes with a convincing 4-1 victory over Singapore, attributed to new captain Wu Lei's exceptional performance.

Other Notable Performances and Upcoming Matches

Among other significant results, Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari led his team to a 7-0 victory over Pakistan, and Qatar overcame Kuwait with a late double from Almoez Ali. Saudi Arabia, the 2034 World Cup hosts, moved closer to qualification despite a 1-1 draw in Tajikistan. With these matches setting the stage for intense competition, the next round of qualifiers in June promises to be a thrilling continuation of the road to the World Cup 2026.

As teams prepare for their upcoming matches, the implications of these results are far-reaching, not only for the qualifying teams but also for the global football community. The journey to the World Cup 2026 continues to unfold, bringing with it the promise of more exciting football and unforgettable moments.