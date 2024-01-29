Australia in Pursuit of Victory in Second Test Against West Indies

At the end of Day 3 in the second Test at The Gabba, Australia stands on the brink of victory, chasing a 216-run target set by the West Indies. The home side is currently 60 for 2, with Steven Smith and Cameron Green holding the fort at the crease.

West Indies' Early Dismissal

The day began with the West Indies resuming their innings, standing at 183 for 6. However, the Caribbean side was quickly wrapped up for 193. Kirk McKenzie emerged as the top scorer with 41 runs, but a relentless Australian bowling attack led by Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon, who claimed three wickets each, brought their innings to a premature close.

In response, Australia lost two early wickets. Usman Khawaja was caught behind off Alzarri Joseph's bowling for 10 runs, and Marnus Labuschagne was caught in the slips off a delivery from Justin Greaves. Despite these setbacks, Steven Smith held firm, notching up 33 runs and staying not out. Alongside him, Cameron Green contributed 9 runs, also remaining unbeaten. Now, Australia needs 156 more runs to secure victory in the second Test and a series clean-sweep against the West Indies.

Victory on The Horizon

The day concluded with Australia holding a significant advantage. The hosts edged closer to a series victory, with 156 runs required and eight wickets in hand. The main hurdle to their victory could be the predicted heavy rain, threatening to disrupt play on Day 4. However, the momentum remains with Australia, with Steven Smith, a former captain and one of the world's leading batsmen, at the crease. His presence, coupled with the promising Cameron Green, bodes well for Australia's chances of a successful run chase.