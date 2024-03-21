Australia Dominates Lebanon in World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Eyes on Final Stages

Australia took a significant step towards the 2026 World Cup with a convincing 2-0 victory over Lebanon, showcasing their intent to qualify for the global tournament held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. St Mirren's Keanu Baccus and Hearts' Kye Rowles were on target, scoring their first international goals and propelling Australia to the top of Asian Group I. The match, played on March 21, 2024, at Sydney's Parramatta Stadium, drew a crowd of nearly 27,000 fans, highlighting the game's high stakes and local interest.

First Half Fortunes

The game's momentum swung Australia's way early in the first half, thanks to a fortuitous goal by Keanu Baccus. After intercepting a pass, Baccus attempted a cross that unexpectedly curled into the net, catching Lebanon's goalkeeper Mostafa Matar off guard. This stroke of luck set the tone for the rest of the match, with Australia maintaining control and creating several half-chances, though the teams struggled to capitalize, concluding the first half with Australia leading 1-0.

Second Half Surge

Australia's dominance continued into the second half, with Kye Rowles doubling their lead nine minutes after the break. A well-executed corner kick caused confusion in the Lebanon box, allowing Rowles to seize the moment with a powerful half-volley. This goal not only solidified Australia's lead but also exemplified their tactical execution and determination to secure a win. Despite Lebanon's efforts to create opportunities, the Australian defense stood firm, preserving a clean sheet and a well-deserved victory.

Looking Ahead

With three wins from three matches, Australia's path to the World Cup 2026 looks promising. They are set to face Lebanon again in Canberra, where another victory would edge them closer to the final qualifying rounds. The broader context includes fierce competition from fellow Asian heavyweights Japan and South Korea, both of whom have their sights set on extending their consecutive World Cup appearances. As the qualifying campaign progresses, Australia's performance against Lebanon underscores their potential and determination to compete on the world's biggest stage, bouncing back from their Asian Cup quarter-final exit and aiming for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.