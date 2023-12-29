Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines

With a thrilling 79-run triumph in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia clinched a cricket series victory against Pakistan, securing a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The match was highlighted by the exceptional performance of Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, who bagged a 10-wicket haul, earning him the Johnny Mullagh Medal for Player of the Match.

Australia’s Dominant Bowling Performance

This victory was largely attributed to Australia’s dominant bowling performance, spearheaded by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. The fast bowling prowess of the Australian team proved too formidable for the Pakistani lineup, leading to a collapse of Pakistan’s lower order. The visitors were dismissed for 237, with the last five wickets falling for just 18 runs, leaving Australia victorious.

Pakistan’s Tough Fight

Despite the defeat, Pakistan put up a resilient fight with notable partnerships from Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, and Agha Salman. However, the team ultimately fell short of a competitive finish. Babar Azam, failed to score a Test fifty in 2023, further compounding Pakistan’s woes. The result extended Pakistan’s losing streak in Australian tests to 16 matches.

Looking Forward to Sydney

The third and final Test is scheduled to begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As anticipation builds for David Warner’s Farewell Jubilee in Sydney, the Australian team and fans alike will be looking forward to another win to complete a clean sweep of the series. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be aiming to salvage some pride with a strong performance in the final Test.