Austin's Spring 2024: A Season of Sports, Music, Comedy, and More

As the winter chill thaws, Austin, Texas, unfurls a vibrant tapestry of events for Spring 2024. From the clash of tennis rackets to the strumming of country guitars, Austin's calendar is packed with a potpourri of sports, music, comedy, and more, promising a season that pulsates with energy and creativity.

The ATX Open: Serving Aces and Ambition

The spring season in Austin launches with the ATX Open, a prominent fixture of the Hologic Women's Tennis Association Tour. From February 24 to March 3, the Westwood Country Club will resonate with the thrilling thwack of tennis balls and the cheers of ardent fans.

SXSW: The Confluence of Creativity and Innovation

Following the ATX Open, Austin becomes a global hub for creatives and professionals with the SXSW Music, Film and Interactive Conference and Festival. From March 8-16, the city will bristle with a unique synergy, fostering collaboration across multiple disciplines.

Rodeo Austin and I-35 Series: Echoes of Tradition and Thrills

Concurrently, the city dons the hat of tradition and sports. Rodeo Austin, from March 8-23, offers a blend of Pro Rodeo events, concerts, and livestock shows, while the I-35 Series puts the San Antonio Spurs in a head-to-head clash with the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets on March 15 and 17.

NASCAR, CMT Music Awards, and More: A Symphony of Speed and Sound

The latter half of March sees NASCAR return to the Circuit of The Americas, featuring a weekend of high-octane racing across different series on March 23-24. The 58th annual CMT Music Awards on April 7 will celebrate the spirit of country music, followed by the Great American Eclipse casting a magical veil of darkness on April 8.

Comedy, Motor Racing, and Music: Austin's April Agenda

In April, comedy fans can revel in the wit and humor at the Moontower Just For Laughs Comedy Fest from April 10-21. The city shifts gears with MotoGP bringing high-speed motorcycle racing from April 12-14. Music and merriment continue with the Austin Blues Festival on April 27-28, setting the stage for a classic and modern blues extravaganza.

A Farewell to Spring: Arts, Food, and TV in Focus

As spring bids adieu, the city celebrates the Pecan Street Spring Arts Festival, showcasing a variety of arts and crafts on May 4-5. The Hot Luck Festival from May 23-26 combines food and music in a delightful fusion. Lastly, the ATX Television Festival from May 30 to June 2 pays homage to TV's history and future. However, event dates are subject to change, and for a complete list of events, refer to the Visit Austin website.