Austin's Rising Female Soccer Stars: 30 Players to Watch This Season

As the new season kicks off in Austin's sporting landscape, the spotlight shines on 30 prodigious female soccer players from various schools across the district. Their unique skills, coupled with the accolades they have amassed, make them the ones to watch this season. These athletes, representing different positions and schools, are set to lead their respective teams and make notable contributions in the games ahead.

Standout Players

Sierra Ache, a senior forward from Vandegrift, has carved a niche for herself with her scoring prowess and assists. Her impressive performance on the field has earned her all-district and all-region honors. Lilly Arellano, a junior midfielder from Rouse, is another standout player, combining her scoring skills with playmaking abilities to deliver a high-impact performance. Aly Arsenault, Vandegrift's other pride, anchors the midfield with an unparalleled expertise in ball handling.

Rising Stars

Amelia Clark, a sophomore from Lake Travis, has been making waves with her goal-scoring capabilities from midfield. Kate Cooper, a senior midfielder from Westwood, brings to the table a wealth of experience and leadership. Paige Davis, a senior defender from Leander, is lauded for her offensive contributions and defensive skills, making her a key player in her team.

Multi-faceted Athletes

Brooklyn Escobar, a junior goalkeeper from Liberty Hill, stands out not only for her accomplishments in soccer but also for her achievements in volleyball. Her dual-sport achievements underscore her versatility and athletic prowess. The list also includes other players who have demonstrated exceptional talent, offering a strong defense, scoring goals, controlling the ball, and exhibiting leadership both on and off the field.

Many of these athletes have already committed to universities, or have received prestigious honors, painting a promising picture for the future of girls' soccer in the Austin area. Their exceptional skills are testament to the rising stature of girls' soccer in the region. As the season unfolds, they will continue to shape and redefine the contours of the sport in the district.